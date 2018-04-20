Lamborghini Huracan Performante Sets Magny-Cours Club Lap Time, Destroys All

Nowadays, Lamborghinis are no longer just about the show. The Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker now prioritizes the connection with the driver and this can be easily seen in the lap time of the Raging Bulls. Let's take the Huracan Performante, for example.

And the most recent feat that highlights this comes from Magny-Cours, with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante having set a lap time for the short Club version of the track.



Manhandled by Motorsport Magazine, the V10 wielder managed to get round the circuit in 1'17"17. This allowed the Italian exotic to top the magazine's charts and the piece of footage documenting the adventure will let you check out the times of the machines left behind by the Lamborghini.



The video also allows us to notice how facile it is for a trained driver (let's keep this particle in mind, shall we?) to extract the performance. The only downside here is that certain aficionados would've enjoyed a more tail-happy behavior, but this is another story for another time.



Now, you might wonder why the Huracan Performante didn't beat the



Well, the answer has to do with the rather tight nature of the Club track. This keeps the speedometer of the machine on a leash, which means that the Raging Bull doesn't get to make all that much use of its active aero.



In fact, the said question has already poped in the comments section of the YouTube video, with the magazine behind the stunt telling us to wait for the full track lap time. And we can't wait to see how the natural aspiration wonder performs on that course.



