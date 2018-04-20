autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Huracan Performante Sets Magny-Cours Club Lap Time, Destroys All

20 Apr 2018, 9:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Nowadays, Lamborghinis are no longer just about the show. The Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker now prioritizes the connection with the driver and this can be easily seen in the lap time of the Raging Bulls. Let's take the Huracan Performante, for example.
4 photos
Lamborghini Huracan Performante on Magny-Cours ClubLamborghini Huracan Performante on Magny-Cours ClubLamborghini Huracan Performante on Magny-Cours Club
The 640 hp Lambo might have set a 6:52 Nurburgring production car lap record and lost the accolade to Porsche (the 911 GT2 RS blitzed the track in 6:47), but the circuit sprinting job of the Performante is far from over.

And the most recent feat that highlights this comes from Magny-Cours, with the Lamborghini Huracan Performante having set a lap time for the short Club version of the track.

Manhandled by Motorsport Magazine, the V10 wielder managed to get round the circuit in 1'17"17. This allowed the Italian exotic to top the magazine's charts and the piece of footage documenting the adventure will let you check out the times of the machines left behind by the Lamborghini.

The video also allows us to notice how facile it is for a trained driver (let's keep this particle in mind, shall we?) to extract the performance. The only downside here is that certain aficionados would've enjoyed a more tail-happy behavior, but this is another story for another time.

Now, you might wonder why the Huracan Performante didn't beat the McLaren 675 Longtail by a heftier margin (a victory is still a victory, but the question can't be ignored).

Well, the answer has to do with the rather tight nature of the Club track. This keeps the speedometer of the machine on a leash, which means that the Raging Bull doesn't get to make all that much use of its active aero.

In fact, the said question has already poped in the comments section of the YouTube video, with the magazine behind the stunt telling us to wait for the full track lap time. And we can't wait to see how the natural aspiration wonder performs on that course.

lamborghini huracan performante lamborghini Huracan Lamborghini supercar V10
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 