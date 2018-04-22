White Lamborghini Urus Gets Detailed Walkaround from Heather

The Lamborghini Urus is a production reality, but that doesn't mean everybody sees it the same way. For some, it's a dream come true, while others think it's just an Audi Q7 in a fancy dress.

Any discussion about a Lamborghini SUV has to include the



Not only is this placed at the front, like a normal vehicle, but it's also a twin-turbo V8 instead of a naturally aspirated V10 or V12. 650 horsepower an 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) not only gives you a 0 to 62 time of 3.6 seconds, but also a towing capacity of 5,000 lbs. Yes, a Lamborghini that tows stuff!



The sales specialist says she believes the Urus will change the Lamborghini demographic, as you're going to see a lot more women. It will also be their highest selling model.



Options are a big part of buying a supercar. The Urus is shown here in metallic white with 23-inch wheels that are apparently not available yet. Open those frameless doors, and you will be greeted by a lot of carbon fiber accents. This might also be the first Lambo with child locks or a ski hatch. That's not the way of the supercar, but the appeal is undeniable.



Everybody knows about the different drive modes - snow, sand, and gravel. However, Heather tells us they don't come standard, as you'll need to order the off-road package. You can thank Audi for all the fancy tech in this car. There's a wireless charging pad in the back, double touchscreens in the front and even massaging seats.



