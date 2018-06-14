Dodge Demon Drag Races Two Corvettes in Street Fight, Results Are Mixed

With the Demon, Dodge has pulled a special stunt, one that basically invites owners to keep things on the safe side. You see, since the 840 hp Challenger is more effective as a standing start drag racing tool than a rolling start sprinting weapon, owners should be tempted to hit the drag strip instead of duking it out on the street.

After all, many street races see things kicking off from a roll since stopping would complicate things in traffic, even though there are also exceptions.However, this doesn't mean that Demon owners completely refrain from using their machine for street battles. And we're here to bring you a fresh example of this.We're referring to a night of street racing that involved the Mopar halo car, along with multiple machines that can easily make one's bpm reach absurd levels.The Demon came with the race gas, but didn't feature any mods, which means that we're talking about the 840-pony full enchilada.A pair of Corvettes decided to challenge the Dodge - the first is a C6 incarnation of the Z06, which packs custom heads and cams and runs on pump gas, with its output sitting at about 590 horses. As for the second, this is an even fiercer machine, namely a C7 that has been taken down the Procharging route.While the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon action mentioned above awaits you at the 4:03 point of the video, the rest of the clip also has the potential to keep aficionados on their toes, so we wouldn't necessarily skip through this one.And while we're talking street racing, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we brought you a similar stunt involving the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with the ZTK aero package. However, we're asking you not to take these stunts as examples when the sprinting urges kick in.