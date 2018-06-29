Dodge Charger Hellcat Drag Races Ferrari 458 in 1/2-Mile with Crushing Result

Performance machines that can go past 300 km/h (186 mph) can hardly be more different than the Ferrari 458 and the Dodge Charger Hellcat - we haven't chosen to mention these two velocity tools by accident. In fact, we're here to bring you a drag race involving the two monsters.

4 photos



We're talking about a half-mile brawl and, as is usually the case, the trap speed of the two was compared at the end of the run.



In fact, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the adventure, involves multiple races, but it does kick off with the battle we mentioned above.



We're not aware of the vehicles' tech state and yet the Fezza seems to sport a



And since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the video, we won't go into the details of the race. Nevertheless, the video does show the said numbers of the cars, so you'll get a clear view on the matter.What do the numbers tell us?

Well, despite the hefty output advantage of the American sedan (think: 707 vs 570 hp), the Italian exotic dominates the power-to-weight game, since it only burdens each of its horses with 2.9 kilos, while the uber-Charger comes with 3.1 kg/hp.



And if we look at the go-fast numbers delivered in various independent tests, we'll notice that the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat needs 11 seconds flat for the quarter-mile sprint, while the



The rear-whee-drive, two-pedal beasts (of course, there are also aspects that bring them together) recently got together for a drag racing event, namely the WannaGoFast gathering in Dallas.We're talking about a half-mile brawl and, as is usually the case, the trap speed of the two was compared at the end of the run.In fact, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which documents the adventure, involves multiple races, but it does kick off with the battle we mentioned above.We're not aware of the vehicles' tech state and yet the Fezza seems to sport a Liberty Walk bodykit. Then again, with the Maranello machine being animated by a naturally aspirated 4.5-liter V8, it would be rather difficult for it to pack a hefty hp bump.And since we don't want to risk ruining the giggles delivered by the video, we won't go into the details of the race. Nevertheless, the video does show the said numbers of the cars, so you'll get a clear view on the matter.Well, despite the hefty output advantage of the American sedan (think: 707 vs 570 hp), the Italian exotic dominates the power-to-weight game, since it only burdens each of its horses with 2.9 kilos, while the uber-Charger comes with 3.1 kg/hp.And if we look at the go-fast numbers delivered in various independent tests, we'll notice that the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat needs 11 seconds flat for the quarter-mile sprint, while the 458 Italia can play the game 0.2 seconds quicker. So, if you're the kind who enjoys betting, now would be a good time to take sides and reach for the "play" button below.