2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon in Street Fight, Things Go South

Now that more and more owners of the 2018 Ford Mustang are taking delivery of their cars, some of these aficionados have decided to go down the aftermarket path. As a result, there are a few facelifted 'Stangs out there that can at least try to give factory behemoths like the Dodge Challenger Demon a hard time.

4 photos



The 5.0-liter V8 of the pony is still naturally aspirated, but the Coyote has been gifted with goodies such as an E85 setup and a cold air intake.



Of course, the tires make a world of a difference and we need to mention that the owner of the Blue Oval toy had fitted his ride with the same Nitto tires as the Demon (these are a factory feature on the Dodge).



The two velocity tools duked it out on two separate occasions. And while you'll find the first battle at the 4:00 point of the video below, the second awaits you at the 13:00 point.



And since the two raced on the street, we're asking you not to take this as an example and go for the strip when the urges hit you.But wait, there's more

Now that we've talked about the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and the 2018 Ford Mustang, you might want to know the place of the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1.



Well, we'll remind you that we've



And, in order for the conclusion to be relevant, the two slabs of America fought on two separate occasions.



