Porsche 911 GT3 RS Drag Races Cayman GT4 in Cannibalistic German Fight

With the GT4, Porsche has taken the Cayman further into 911 territory than ever before. However, Zuffenhausen engineers have made sure that the canibalization risk is not all that serious. Of course, this won't stop certain GT4 drivers from taking on Neunelfers.

4 photos



The two got together during a sprinting event held earlier this year. We're talking about a drag racing gathering that took place on an airfield in Weeze, Germany.



Unfortunately, the event didn't include any timing equipment, so we can't talk about any numbers for the two Porschas - you'll simply have to trust your eyes for this one.



In fact, the flat-six wielders duked it out on two separate occasions, switching lanes in the process.



And the piece of footage documenting the two battles, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, delivers much more. For instance, the said Cayman GT4 battled multiple opponents.



We can even talk about a second Porsche Cayman GT4, whose driver was brave enough to challenge a Ferrari 458 Italia to a sprinting fight.



Speaking of the 911-engined special, we'll remind you that Porsche is almost ready to introduce the 2019 718 Cayman GT4.



As is the case with the



We're here to bring you a fresh example of such a stunt, one that saw the mid-engined special duking it out with a 991.1-generation 911 GT3 RS. That's right, the Carrera S-engined Cayman (think: 385 hp) decided to fight the 500 rear-engined machine. And while the 991-gen GT3 RS came in PDK-only form, the Cayman GT4 was only offered in manual trim.The two got together during a sprinting event held earlier this year. We're talking about a drag racing gathering that took place on an airfield in Weeze, Germany.Unfortunately, the event didn't include any timing equipment, so we can't talk about any numbers for the two Porschas - you'll simply have to trust your eyes for this one.In fact, the flat-six wielders duked it out on two separate occasions, switching lanes in the process.And the piece of footage documenting the two battles, which awaits you at the bottom of the page, delivers much more. For instance, the said Cayman GT4 battled multiple opponents.We can even talk about a second Porsche Cayman GT4, whose driver was brave enough to challenge a Ferrari 458 Italia to a sprinting fight.Speaking of the 911-engined special, we'll remind you that Porsche is almost ready to introduce the 2019 718 Cayman GT4.As is the case with the 718 Boxster Spyder , the fixed-roof machine has been spied on multiple occasions. The rumor mill talks about the newcomer being animated by a 911 GT3 engine. Of course, the 4.0-liter motor, which debuted on the "standard" 991.2 GT3 and also serves the 991.2 GT3 RS, would have to be detuned for the mid-engine machine. So expect its output to sit close to 400 hp.