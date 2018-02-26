2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied Testing with Old GT4: Sounds Different

We've spied the Neunelfer-animated special on multiple occasions and the latest prototype sighting deliver a new detail on the aural side of the Zuffenhausen machine.
To be more precise, a prototype of the 718 Cayman GT4 was spotted in South Africa, with the mid-engined delight testing together with the now-retired Cayman GT4
.
And the Instagrammer who caught the test cars on camera delivered an interesting detail on the voice of the newcomer: "Definitely sounds different to the old red gt4 behind it,
"
Of course, this only adds to the rumors of the newcomer borrowing the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that now animates the GT3 and the GT3 RS.
Since the mid-engined sportscar musn't get too deep inside Neunelfer territory, we're expecting the engine, which delivers 500 hp on the GT3 and an extra 20 hp on the Rennsport model, to come in downtuned form. As such, an output of about 400 hp would seem normal - keep in mind that the retired model has 385 ponies.
Forum chat also mentions the possibility of a PDK tranny making its way to the list of optional extras. Nevertheless, given the 911-threatening path mentioned above, we wouldn't hold our breath for a two-pedal GT4.
As you'll notice in the Instagram posts at the bottom of the page, these spy images don't show the front of the car. Fortunately, naked test cars have been spotted before and we've added photos of such a machine to the gallery above, so you can enjoy the production design.
And with leaks appearing to be more powerful than ever this year, you never know when more details of the upcoming hooning machine show up.
Rear shot of the 718 GT4 . #718Gt4 #Gt4 #porsche #porschegt #porscheclub #spypic #durban
New Porsche #718 #Gt4 spotted testing. Defniately sounds different to the old red gt4 behind it . 4.0ltr ?? #porsche #718Gt4 #gt4 #testcars #summertesting #supercars #porschegt @porscheclub @porsche_southafrica @porsche_gt4 @porsche_newsroom @porsche @supercarlifestyle @caranddriver @carthrottle @carszene @porschegt4 @gt4_porsche
