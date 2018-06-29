Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador S in Russia: Humiliation

Ah, the good old pleasure of watching a Ferrari and a Lamborghini battling - for now, we'll focus on the simplest fight of them all, namely a drag race, one that involves the latest V12 toys from the two Italian rivals: the 812 Superfast and the Aventador S.

The two even came in the kind of colors you'd expect from such machines, as the Prancing Horse was dressed in red, while the Raging Bull showcased an yellow attire.



Since the Ferrari comes in the traditional rear-paw form and the Lambo packs all-wheel-drive, a standing start battle wasn't enough to settle the score. As such, the mid-engined animals also fought using a rolling start and the three-honks stunt.



As for the result, all we want to mention for now is that one of the naturally aspirated monsters (both are animated by 6.5-liter V12s) managed to crush the other in both battles.



Interestingly, if we check out the independent testing numbers of the two, the conclusion above becomes rather surprising. For one thing, the best quarter-mile times recorded so far place the 740 hp Sant'Agata Bolognese machine at 10.1 seconds, with the Maranello toy sitting 0.3 seconds behind.



However, if we look at the standing kilometer times, we'll notice these Italians side by side at the 18.6s mark.



As for the aural part of the battle, we'll ask you to be the judge of this - the clip of the drag race is pretty much self-explanatory, so there's no need to be familiar with the Russian language to get your thrills.



