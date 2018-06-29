Dodge Challenger Demon Drag Races Ford Mustang GT500, Gets Exorcised

Dodge Demon production may have ended, but this only makes drag races involving the Mopar halo car even sweeter. And we're back with yet another sprinting fight of the kind, albeit one that probably won't please too many Dodge fans.

5 photos



This time around, the HEMI wielder dukes it out with a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Keep in mind that we're talking about a Blue Oval machine that has been taken to the gym.



And while we're not aware of the mods fitted to the



Nevertheless, as the owner of the Mopar beast explains in the video, his car wasn't at its full potential. Due to some circumstances showcased in the clip, the Demon wasn't in the high octane mode, so it packed 808 instead of 840 horses.



So, would the difference have allowed the Mopar animal to leave the snake trailing in its wake? Judging by the way in which the Ford passed the Dodge, we expect a similar outcome.



Nevertheless, Demonology states that he and the owner of the Shelby GT500 agreed to race again, so perhaps we'll receive a drag strip answer.



Speaking of the Dodge Challenger, we'll remind you that the 2019 model was introduced yesterday, with the Redeye incarnation of the Hellcat being the big novelty.



And if you're curious to see how the 797 hp animal sounds in real life, make sure to check out this piece of footage, which involves engine startup and revving.



In theory, the 2019 Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody (you can also have it without the suffix) is a 10.8s car on street tires, so we're curious to see how a drag radial-fitted example fairs against the Demon.



