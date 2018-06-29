NASA Brings Mars InSight Mission to a City Near You

2 Confederate Motors Goes Electric, Starts with 290 Lb-Ft Dual Motor Cruiser Bike

1 Curtiss Zeus Motorcycle Is the God’s Electric Lighting

More on this:

Curtiss Motorcycles Says Goodbye to Combustion with Warhawk Limited Edition

Last year, what was known as Confederate Motors became Curtiss motorcycles, in part because being associated with the U.S. Confederacy in last year’s troubled days was bad for business. 7 photos



But building electric motorcycles while trying to sell the new name to the public can prove difficult. So having a descendant of the Hellcats, Wraiths, and Fighters of past years might on the table might just be the right way to properly say goodbye to the old-fashion pistons.



For old times sake, Curtiss announced this week the launch of a 36-units limited edition bike called Warhawk. A naked machine powered by an air-cooled triple-camshaft 2,163 cc (132 cubic inch) engine that develops 150 bhp at 5,100 rpm. As per the specifications announced by Curtiss, the top speed of the Warhawk is over 165 mph (265 km/h).



Being the last of a race, the motorcycle will not come cheap. The manufacturer is hell-bent on making a fortune for the bike, charging $105,000 for one. Each of the 36 bikes will be built on a pre-order basis, so reservations are accepted for the motorcycle.



Those reserving a model will have to pay a $5,000 deposit, non-refundable, and then wait for 2 or three months to get their product.



After selling the limited production run of the Warhawk, Curtiss will get back to the electric Zeus, which will be available sometime in 2020.



The concept shown a while back uses a so-called E-Twin configuration that pairs dual Zero motors fitted into a common shaft, all hidden under a bare aluminum body.



This allows, says the builder, for twice the punch developed by a stock Zero bike. As per initial specs, the Zeus spits 170 horsepower and produces a top torque of 290 lbs-ft. The change of name for the Alabama-based motorcycle builder was accompanied by the decision to drop the production of combustion-engined motorcycles and focus on the development of electric ones, like the Zeus showcased in California in May.But building electric motorcycles while trying to sell the new name to the public can prove difficult. So having a descendant of the Hellcats, Wraiths, and Fighters of past years might on the table might just be the right way to properly say goodbye to the old-fashion pistons.For old times sake, Curtiss announced this week the launch of a 36-units limited edition bike called Warhawk. A naked machine powered by an air-cooled triple-camshaft 2,163 cc (132 cubic inch) engine that develops 150 bhp at 5,100 rpm. As per the specifications announced by Curtiss, the top speed of the Warhawk is over 165 mph (265 km/h).Being the last of a race, the motorcycle will not come cheap. The manufacturer is hell-bent on making a fortune for the bike, charging $105,000 for one. Each of the 36 bikes will be built on a pre-order basis, so reservations are accepted for the motorcycle.Those reserving a model will have to pay a $5,000 deposit, non-refundable, and then wait for 2 or three months to get their product.After selling the limited production run of the Warhawk, Curtiss will get back to the electric Zeus, which will be available sometime in 2020.The concept shown a while back uses a so-called E-Twin configuration that pairs dual Zero motors fitted into a common shaft, all hidden under a bare aluminum body.This allows, says the builder, for twice the punch developed by a stock Zero bike. As per initial specs, the Zeus spits 170 horsepower and produces a top torque of 290 lbs-ft.