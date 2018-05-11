Curtiss Zeus Motorcycle Is the God’s Electric Lighting

Last year, a quarter of a century old motorcycle builder called Confederate Motors decided to give up Hellcats, Wraiths, and Fighters and concentrate on building electric motorcycles.
With the decision came a change of name from Confederate to Curtiss Motorcycles, because being associated with the U.S. Confederacy in last year’s troubled times was bad for business.
The first bike to come off the Curtiss building stands in Alabama was presented this past weekend at the 10th Annual Quail Motorcycle Gathering in Carmel, California. Its name is Zeus and is powered by a technology developed by Zero Motorcycles, tweaked by Curtiss.
According to the bike-builder, Zeus uses a so-called E-Twin configuration that pairs dual Zero motors fitted into a common shaft, all hidden under a bare aluminum body.
This allows, says the builder, for twice the punch developed by a stock Zero bike. As per initial specs, the Zeus spits 170 horsepower and produces a top torque of 290 lbs-ft.
The suspension on the Zeus is sourced from Race Tech, and features shocks on both front and rear wheels. The wheels themselves are made of carbon fiber, while the stopping power comes in the shape of Beringer double-rotor brakes.
Being a motorcycle of its time, the Zeus is fitted with an iPad mounted on the top of the frame.
Curtiss plans to maker the Zeus available sometime in 2020. There’s no word on how much it might cost. For reference, an X132 Hellcat Speedster built in 2014 is priced at $65,000.
“Our long-term product strategy includes having models positioned at a variety of price points, meaning there will be something available for nearly every pocketbook,” promised Curtiss Motorcycles’ director of design Jordan Cornille in an interview with The Vintagent.
“These models will include a great selection of genres, forms, power, and range that will satisfy the needs of every rider out there.”
