650 HP Chevrolet Camaro Drag Races Stock 2018 Corvette, Doesn't Impress

When GM introduced the sixth-generation Camaro, tuners instantly started working on the thing, obviously helped by the fact that the muscle car comes with Corvette engines. As such, the cannibalization affairs became even more serious and we're here to bring you a drag race connected to this.

The muscle machine has been touched by Hennessey Performance, having been gifted with the developer's entry-level supercharger kit. So while the Camaro now delivers 650 hp, its factory state opponents packs 460 naturally aspirated ponies.



A standing start drag race was chosen for their battle, with the Texan specialist aiming to show the difference its blower kit makes. However, the result doesn't look all that impressive, as you'll notice in the clip.



Note that this package features a supercharger delivering 6 psi of boost, an intercooler, along with a custom ECU . The Lone Star State specialist talks about the resulting contraption being able to play the 0 to 60 mph game in 3.5 seconds, while requiring 11.6 seconds for the quarter-mile sprint. As for the maximum velocity of the machine, this sits a 11.6 seconds.



In case you're seeking even more juice, you should know that the company offers four other superior upgrades (as well as two lower powered ones that keep the car in all motor state). These packages go all the way to 1,000 hp.



Speaking of thousand-pony Camaros, we'll remind you that the Hennessey Exorcist, which is based on the ZL1, has managed to



