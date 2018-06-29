Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Blitzes Nurburgring, 6:4X Lap Record Rumored

NASA's Dawn Probe Fires Ion Engines for the Last Time

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is almost ready to step out of the oven, with the V12 special blitzing the Nurburgring these days. 4 photos



And we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the Lambo's Ring presence, with this being found at the 14:18 point of the clip.



The three-letter badge will bring updates on multiple fronts, with this involving power (think: at least 800 hp), weight reduction and aerodynamics.



We'll remind you that the predecessor of the Jota, namely the Aventador SV, managed to lap the Nordschleife in 6:59 and the Huracan Performante did it in 6:52, which brought it the production car lap record - the accolade was eventually grabbed by Porsche, thanks to the 911 GT2 RS lapping the circuit in 6:47.



Returning to the Aventador SVJ, this could deliver the kind of Nurburgring number that would allow it to snatch the record of the Rennsport Neunelfer.



After all, Porsche shouldn't be too worried about the move, since the Germans now hold the absolute lap record on the Ring. As we discussed earlier today, the 919 Evo managed to go round the track in an astonishing



The rumor mill talks about the unleashed racecar (this is no longer constrained by racing rules) having sub-5 potential. Even so, watching the onboard footage of the magical lap shows that Le Mans and Nurburgring 24H champion did a majestic job, as the whole thing simply seems to be sped up, despite the fact that it's as real as it gets.



And the fact that the machine is a four-cylinder monster (this mixes a turbocharged V4 with electric power for an overall output of 1,160 hp) only makes the achievement even more impressive.



