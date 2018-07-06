2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races Dodge Demon, Emotional Roller Coaster Follows

More and more examples of the 2018 Ford Mustang are reaching their owners, with a part of this making their way to dragstrips across the country. And with the GT displaying seriously spiced-up sprinting abilities, the non-Shelby Mustang can prove quite an adversary for drag racing stars like the Dodge Demon.

4 photos



Keep in mind that the pony we have here has received respectable mods, even though its 5.0-liter V8 has remained naturally aspirated. And, to put the power down, the thing makes use of the same Nitto drag radials as the SRT machine.



As for the white Demon we have here, the thing hadn't been set for maximum attack mode, as, for instance, it was missing its skinny front tires - we're not sure whether the uber-Challenger came in 840 hp, packing the race ECU and special juice, or in 808 hp trim.



It's worth noting that the atmospheric conditions proved difficult for both cars, as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting their battle, which awaits you at the bottom of the page - jump to the 1:50 point for the action.



So, despite the track surface prepping, getting off the line wasn't exactly easy, as reflected in the 60-foot times.



Now that we've talked about the sprinting abilities of the 2018 Ford Mustang, we'll remind you that we've already talked about multiple races involving the Blue Oval machine.



For one thing, this isn't the first MY18 'Stang GT vs. Demon drag race we've discussed, even though the previous battle of the sort



Then there was the time when we



In fact, we've brought along a drag race that sees a 2018 Mustang GT and a Demon duking it out at the drag strip, with the two racing on more than one occasion.Keep in mind that the pony we have here has received respectable mods, even though its 5.0-liter V8 has remained naturally aspirated. And, to put the power down, the thing makes use of the same Nitto drag radials as the SRT machine.As for the white Demon we have here, the thing hadn't been set for maximum attack mode, as, for instance, it was missing its skinny front tires - we're not sure whether the uber-Challenger came in 840 hp, packing the raceand special juice, or in 808 hp trim.It's worth noting that the atmospheric conditions proved difficult for both cars, as you'll notice in the piece of footage documenting their battle, which awaits you at the bottom of the page - jump to the 1:50 point for the action.So, despite the track surface prepping, getting off the line wasn't exactly easy, as reflected in the 60-foot times.Now that we've talked about the sprinting abilities of the 2018 Ford Mustang, we'll remind you that we've already talked about multiple races involving the Blue Oval machine.For one thing, this isn't the first MY18 'Stang GT vs. Demon drag race we've discussed, even though the previous battle of the sort involved street racing.Then there was the time when we brought you a pony duking it out with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, with that shenanigan taking place at the drag strip.