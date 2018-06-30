2018 Ford Mustang GT Drag Races 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Demolition Follows

There's no doubt about the fact that the Dodge Demon and the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 have become drag strip sensations this year. Nevertheless, we mustn't forget about the 2018 Ford Mustang GT when mentioning the slabs of America that keep us entertained.

No, really, let's not leave the revised pony behind, since multiple owners have started playing with the machine and the results are impressive.In fact, we've brought along a piece of footage showcasing a drag racing battle between a C7-generation Corvette ZR1 and a MY18 Mustang GT . The two slabs of America fortunately got together at the drag strip, thus keeping things on the safe side and benefiting from the prepped surface.The Chevy we have here is a manual car, so it's not exactly set up for drag races, while its ZTK aero package, which includes a super-sized rear wing, certainly doesn't help.As for the Blue Oval machine, the Coyote wielder, which comes in ten-speed automatic trim, has been taken down the aftermarket path. And while its 5.0-liter V8 has remained naturally aspirated, the thing now sips E85. Oh, and let's not forget the drag radials that help the machine take off like a rocket.Both drivers are YouTubers, so this battle was a bit of a social media callout. Speaking of which, the two raced on two separate occasions, willing to make sure that the conclusion of the battle is relevant.The driver of the ZR1 took to the comments section of the YT clip showcasing the race to state that "We're not racing pro tree so you can leave the line whenever you want, reaction time doesn't matter,"Nevertheless, the numbers at the end of the run (it was a 1/8-mile event) do matter and you'll notice them in the video.P.S.: You can jump straight to the 1:21 point of the video for the first race.