2019 Ford Mustang Configurator Goes Live, EcoBoost Fastback Priced At $25,845

Arriving at dealerships this summer, the 2019 Mustang will also be available with the The fixed-head coupe lineup continues with the EcoBoost Premium Fastback ($30,860), GT Fastback ($35,355), GT Premium Fastback ($39,355), and the Bullitt special edition ($46,595). And even though the GT350 and GT350R soldier on for the 2019 model year, neither has been uploaded to the automaker’s configurator.Moving on to the soft-top pony, the entry-level version is joined by the EcoBoost Premium Convertible ($36,360) and GT Premium Convertible ($44,855). As you can tell from the pricing strategy, the lower part of the spectrum carries the sort of value for money that made the ‘Stang popular in the United States in the first place.What’s even more interesting is that the H onda Civic Type R is less than $1,000 cheaper than the GT Fastback. The 5.0-liter Coyote V8-powered Mustang returns 25 miles per gallon on the highway while the 2.0-liter Japanese hot hatchback has the upper hand with 28 mpg. All things considered, both are tempting propositions in their own right.But on the downside, equipping the GT to the brim will see the suggested retail price skyrocket beyond $52,000. The EcoBoost with the six-speed manual is one of the lineup’s highlights in terms of drivability, adding active rev-matching for 2019.As far as standard equipment is concerned, the EcoBoost Fastback comes with Track Apps, LED headlamps with LED signature lighting, Intelligent Access with push-button start, and a rear-view camera. Level up to the Premium trim level, and you’re looking at selectable drive modes, heated side mirrors with integrated indicators, SYNC 3 infotainment, plus leather-wrapped heated and cooled seats.Arriving at dealerships this summer, the 2019 Mustang will also be available with the California Special design package we know and love from the 1968 original. Suggested retail pricing for the Ford Mustang GT California Special has yet to be announced.