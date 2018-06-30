Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

LaFerrari Aperta Drifting on a Closed Mountain Road Looks Savage

What's better than a Ferrari driven enthusiastically on a mountain road? A LaFerrari Aperta drifted on this kind of tarmac, obviously. And this is precisely what we're here to show you. 4 photos



And the man stays true to his name, doing the tail-out dance in the 963-pony Maranello machine - you'll find the piece of footage documenting the shenanigan at the bottom of the page.



The driver also took the time to describe the experience on his YouTube account: "This run wasn’t the fastest and just one second slower [presunambly compared to a no-sliding run] but it is much more fun to watch with more Powerslides,"



He also described his driving style, which, given the fact that he didn't quite go all out, is welcome: "The tarmac was quite slippery so I preferred to upshift and use a lot of torque from the electric engine. It was very fun,"



Keep in mind that this was an even held by a magazine, so the road was closed. And no, the YouTuber doesn't simply throw this info at us, as you can actually notice the detail in the clip.



Speaking of no-drift runs, we'll remind you that Porsche blessed us with such an adventure yesterday, when the 919 Evo set a new absolute record for the Nurburgring.



Packing a bit more power than the LaF (think: 1,160 hp), while being considerably lighter and delivering plenty of extra downforce, the Zuffenhausen racecar managed to blitz the Ring in



