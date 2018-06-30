autoevolution
 

LaFerrari Aperta Drifting on a Closed Mountain Road Looks Savage

What's better than a Ferrari driven enthusiastically on a mountain road? A LaFerrari Aperta drifted on this kind of tarmac, obviously. And this is precisely what we're here to show you.
As those of you tuned into our hooning tales may have guessed by now, this is a stunt coming from an aficionado known as powerslidelover.

And the man stays true to his name, doing the tail-out dance in the 963-pony Maranello machine - you'll find the piece of footage documenting the shenanigan at the bottom of the page.

The driver also took the time to describe the experience on his YouTube account: "This run wasn’t the fastest and just one second slower [presunambly compared to a no-sliding run] but it is much more fun to watch with more Powerslides,"

He also described his driving style, which, given the fact that he didn't quite go all out, is welcome: "The tarmac was quite slippery so I preferred to upshift and use a lot of torque from the electric engine. It was very fun,"

Keep in mind that this was an even held by a magazine, so the road was closed. And no, the YouTuber doesn't simply throw this info at us, as you can actually notice the detail in the clip.

Speaking of no-drift runs, we'll remind you that Porsche blessed us with such an adventure yesterday, when the 919 Evo set a new absolute record for the Nurburgring.

Packing a bit more power than the LaF (think: 1,160 hp), while being considerably lighter and delivering plenty of extra downforce, the Zuffenhausen racecar managed to blitz the Ring in 5:19.5. Heck, the footage of the lap is so spicy that it wouldn't be all that strange for somebody outside the automotive circle to beliece it had been tempered with. Oh, and let's not forget the parody we talked about earlier today.

