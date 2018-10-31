2020 BMW 8 Series Convertible Shows Up in Leaked Official Photos

At the end of November, German carmaker BMW will officially present the convertible variant of the new 8 Series in Los Angeles. Although there’s still some time left until that moment, the first photos showing the soft-top popped up online.
Back in June, BMW revealed the revived 8 Series coupe, following a couple of decades of absence from the market of this line of cars. Just as was the case with the 1989 model, this new 8 Series is in fact a continuation of the 6 Series – some would call it not a continuation, but rather a rebranding meant to open up a new market segment.
As is, the luxury cars branded 8 Series have never had a cabrio version on their product roster – the 6 Series however did - which essentially means this one will mark he first time an 8 Series can be driven down the road with the top down.
According to Belgian website Autotijd, which first published photos portraying the new 8 Series convertible, the car seen here is the M850i Convertible xDrive.
Since the model has already been spied nearly undisguised back in September on European roads, there's not much left to reveal in terms of looks, but the official photos do show the model in a more glamorous light.
The M850i Convertible xDrive is powered by the same unit as the one fitted on the coupe, meaning a new V8 engine capable of developing 530 horsepower mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.
The performance figures for the cabrio stand at 3.7 seconds as its 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Now that the cat is out of the bag, we expect BMW to step up and release some more photos of the model, possibly even ahead of the official debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.
As is, the luxury cars branded 8 Series have never had a cabrio version on their product roster – the 6 Series however did - which essentially means this one will mark he first time an 8 Series can be driven down the road with the top down.
According to Belgian website Autotijd, which first published photos portraying the new 8 Series convertible, the car seen here is the M850i Convertible xDrive.
Since the model has already been spied nearly undisguised back in September on European roads, there's not much left to reveal in terms of looks, but the official photos do show the model in a more glamorous light.
The M850i Convertible xDrive is powered by the same unit as the one fitted on the coupe, meaning a new V8 engine capable of developing 530 horsepower mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.
The performance figures for the cabrio stand at 3.7 seconds as its 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time and an electronically limited top speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Now that the cat is out of the bag, we expect BMW to step up and release some more photos of the model, possibly even ahead of the official debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.