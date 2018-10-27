Volkswagen T-Cross GTI Is the 200 HP Crossover Nobody Asked For

BMW Confirms 8 Series Convertible Debut At 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show

Also in Los Angeles, the American public will meet the all-new Z4. Sporting 50/50 weight distribution, the soft-top roadster comes with up to 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. There’s talk about the Competition Package for the 2020 model year, but To the point, BMW refers to the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 530 PS (523 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet). The N63 comes as standard with the ZF 8HP transmission, and no, BMW won’t offer a six-speed manual regardless of engine option or trim level.Considering that the M850i xDrive weighs 1,890 kilograms (4,167 pounds) as a coupe , the convertible will tip the scale in the ballpark of two tons. Weight might be one of the worst enemies of handling, but the 8 Series is more of a grand tourer than a sports car.Coming in 2019 for the 2020 model year, the M8 will bring the 8 Series closer to the Ultimate Driving Machine promise that we expect from BMW. In this application, the S63 churns out anything between 600 and 625 PS (591 and 617 horsepower). Torque, on the other hand, stands at 750 Nm, translating to 553 pound-feet in the U.S. of A.The 8 Series Convertible in M850i xDrive flavor has been spied in September 2018 with almost no camouflage at all, leaving little to the imagination of prospective customers. Mercedes-Benz does elegance better with the S-Class Cabriolet, but then again, BMW has the upper hand in terms of handling.Come 2019, BMW will also introduce the Gran Coupe (G16) body style. A rear-wheel-drive turbo diesel is in the pipeline as well, and as far as we know, the N74 from the M760Li xDrive won’t make it into the 8 Series. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 would make the car too heavy up front, spoiling the dynamic capabilities of the 8 Series.Also in Los Angeles, the American public will meet the all-new Z4. Sporting 50/50 weight distribution, the soft-top roadster comes with up to 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. There’s talk about the Competition Package for the 2020 model year, but BMW hasn't confirmed this rumor.