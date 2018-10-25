Training and a Well Built Soyuz Capsule Saved Astronauts' Lives

5 “Runaway” Garbage Truck Falls Over Wall, Totals BMW X5 and Audi Q3

4 2019 BMW X5 iPerformance Plug-In Hybrid Comes with 50 Miles Electric Range

2 2019 BMW X5 Shown on Location Once More

More on this:

2019 BMW X5 M Performance Parts Are All About Driving Analysis and Carbon Fiber

As with all high-profile cars coming from the Munich-based carmaker, the BMW X5 was poised to get some nip’n’tuck of a more performance-oriented nature. 12 photos SUV that the outgoing generation, the new X5 had to make room for other models, like the new



And the wait ended this week, after BMW promised "motor racing technology and appearance" for the X5.



Technically, the array of parts prepared by the M division starts with the things that make the car stop: the M Performance sports brakes, which come with aluminum 4-piston fixed calipers on the front axle, fitted for the first time under 20-inch light alloy wheels with all-terrain tires.



For those who love to record and study their driving prowess, BMW offers the M Performance Drive Analyser. This consists of an OBD stick which can be plugged into the onboard diagnosis socket and a smartphone app to control it.



BMW says that being derived from motor racing, the tool provides the drivers with the data required to make them better at spinning the wheel while on the track.



Visually, the M Performance parts for the X5 translate into a lot of carbon fiber fitted all around the car: on the air intake trim element, on the front and rear winglets, on the rear diffuser, the exterior mirror caps, the steering wheel and even on the shift paddles.



As usual, the M Performance parts do not come backed by other tweaks made to the car’s engines. After all, what the car offers as standard is more than enough for any high-performance luxury SUV owner.



Currently, the



Attached below is the full list of extras available for the new BMW X5. Unveiled in June as a bigger and at the same time meanerthat the outgoing generation, the new X5 had to make room for other models, like the new 3 Series , before getting a taste of the M Performance parts engineered for the SUV.And the wait ended this week, after BMW promised "motor racing technology and appearance" for the X5.Technically, the array of parts prepared by the M division starts with the things that make the car stop: the M Performance sports brakes, which come with aluminum 4-piston fixed calipers on the front axle, fitted for the first time under 20-inch light alloy wheels with all-terrain tires.For those who love to record and study their driving prowess, BMW offers the M Performance Drive Analyser. This consists of an OBD stick which can be plugged into the onboard diagnosis socket and a smartphone app to control it.BMW says that being derived from motor racing, the tool provides the drivers with the data required to make them better at spinning the wheel while on the track.Visually, the M Performance parts for the X5 translate into a lot of carbon fiber fitted all around the car: on the air intake trim element, on the front and rear winglets, on the rear diffuser, the exterior mirror caps, the steering wheel and even on the shift paddles.As usual, the M Performance parts do not come backed by other tweaks made to the car’s engines. After all, what the car offers as standard is more than enough for any high-performance luxury SUV owner.Currently, the BMW X5 is available with a choice of four engines, with power output ranging from 265 hp (X5 xDrive30d) to 462 hp (X5 xDrive50i).Attached below is the full list of extras available for the new BMW X5.

load press release