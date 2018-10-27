2019 BMW X4 M Rendered in Black, Debut Imminent

We last talked about the 2019 BMW X4 M about one month ago, when a prototype of the super-SUV (as BMW fans know, the German carmaker prefers to label it as a Sports Activity Coupe) was caught testing on the Nurburgring. And since the Bavarians are almost ready to introduce the model, we've brought along a rendering to help you pass the time.

And since BMW has hinted that it could expand the Competition models to include its SUVs, we might even receive a BMW X4 M Competition in the not-so-distant future. Sure, the pixel play does come with a few bits that seem to belong to the aftermarket realm, such as the exhaust pipes and the multi-spoke wheels. But given the tuner culture built around the brand, we know that plenty of owners will wish to take the-Coupe down this path in their quest for individuality. As such, we don't mind the said pieces, even though we wouldn't install them on our vehicles. Pixel tip to Carlifestyle for the render.BMW introduced the original X4 for the 2015 model year, but the company dropped the second incarnation of the machine earlier this year. So we should get to see the M incarnation of the high-riding model by next March.Riding on the CLAR modular architecture that has spread throughout the BMW range, the new X4 is stiffer, which means the M Division engineers have had a better handling base to work on.As for the motivation, this will come from a new 3.0-liter straight-six. Codenamed S58, this is expected to use twin turbos and receive a certain degree of hybrid assistance.The unit will be shared with the 2019 BMW X3 M , as well as with the 2020/2021 BMW M3 , both of which have already been spied (you can find the resulting media behind the links).The motor is expected to deliver at least 450 horsepower, even though the 500+ horsepower models in this segment meant we could see the output starting with a "5". And we're referring to machines like the Mercedes-GLC63 Coupe or the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.And since BMW has hinted that it could expand the Competition models to include its SUVs, we might even receive a BMW X4 M Competition in the not-so-distant future.