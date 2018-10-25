autoevolution

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe Shown in Insane Detail in New Images

25 Oct 2018, 7:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Despite seeing it during the official unveiling in June and showing in the flesh at the Paris Motor Show at the beginning of October, we still can’t get enough of BMW’s new 8 Series Coupe.
106 photos
2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series2019 BMW 8 Series
Somewhat sensing the public’s needs for more photos of the grand tourer, the German carmaker dumped on Thursday a bucketload of new picks, showing the 8 Series in three locations in Portugal: Estoril, Lisbon, and Sintra.

The photos, taken by BMW during the international media launch events held a while back, show the car both on the track and on public roads in great detail.

Why you might ask, did BMW release these photos now? Well, the carmaker is getting ready to unleash the model on the global market in November, aiming for the luxury segment with all its prowess.

At launch, there will be only two versions offered, the M850i xDrive Coupe and the 840d xDrive Coupe. The former is powered by a v8 gasoline engine good for 530 horsepower, while the latter packs an in-line six-cylinder diesel with an output of only 320 hp.

Based on the design of the Concept 8 Series unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2017, the 8 Series shows the newly designed language embraced by the Bavarians for their newest models.

It also packs a wealth of technologies meant to make it one of the most evolved sports cars on the market, ranging from Laserlight with variable road illumination and ending with the almost fully sealed underbody for reduced aerodynamic drag.

At the interior, no expense was spared on making luxury the defining trait, the builders literally wrapping the interior in leather, including on the instrument panel and door shoulders.

BMW will announce the market launch of the new Series in the days ahead, possibly with pricing for more of the markets where the model will sell.
2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe BMW 8 Series BMW grand tourer
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 