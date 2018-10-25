2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe Shown in Insane Detail in New Images

Despite seeing it during the official unveiling in June and showing in the flesh at the Paris Motor Show at the beginning of October, we still can’t get enough of BMW’s new 8 Series Coupe.

BMW will announce the market launch of the new Series in the days ahead, possibly with pricing for more of the markets where the model will sell. Somewhat sensing the public’s needs for more photos of the grand tourer, the German carmaker dumped on Thursday a bucketload of new picks, showing the 8 Series in three locations in Portugal: Estoril, Lisbon, and Sintra.The photos, taken by BMW during the international media launch events held a while back, show the car both on the track and on public roads in great detail.Why you might ask, did BMW release these photos now? Well, the carmaker is getting ready to unleash the model on the global market in November, aiming for the luxury segment with all its prowess.At launch, there will be only two versions offered, the M850i xDrive Coupe and the 840d xDrive Coupe. The former is powered by a v8 gasoline engine good for 530 horsepower, while the latter packs an in-line six-cylinder diesel with an output of only 320 hp.Based on the design of the Concept 8 Series unveiled at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2017, the 8 Series shows the newly designed language embraced by the Bavarians for their newest models.It also packs a wealth of technologies meant to make it one of the most evolved sports cars on the market, ranging from Laserlight with variable road illumination and ending with the almost fully sealed underbody for reduced aerodynamic drag.At the interior, no expense was spared on making luxury the defining trait, the builders literally wrapping the interior in leather, including on the instrument panel and door shoulders.BMW will announce the market launch of the new Series in the days ahead, possibly with pricing for more of the markets where the model will sell.