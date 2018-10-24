autoevolution

New Mercedes C-Class Coming in 2021, Will Have Level 3 Autonomy

24 Oct 2018, 18:21 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Mercedes is slowly falling behind Tesla in the sales department, but it's not ready to give up on its core models. The next C-Class is an important one on its roadmap, and it's scheduled to arrive exactly three years from now.
5 photos
New Mercedes C-Class Coming in 2021, Will Have Level 3 AutonomyNew Mercedes C-Class Coming in 2021, Will Have Level 3 AutonomyNew Mercedes C-Class Coming in 2021, Will Have Level 3 Autonomy
German magazine Auto Bild recently published a video report where it presents the potential design of not only the W206 C-Class sedan but also the wagon and even the next GLC. They all look more polished than the current generations, with keen headlights and CLS-like proportions.

Of course, there's no way of knowing what the next C-Class will look like at this point because Mercedes hasn't decided yet. However, the general design evolution of the brand is pretty clear. Likewise, it's being suggested that the compact executive models will receive the MBUX infotainment system, which seems like a reasonable presumption.

The coupe body style might survive, but we think Mercedes plans to chop at least one of its convertibles, and the slow-selling C-Class seems like the right one. Auto Bild also talks about a V8 engine being kept for the iconic C63 AMG model, but an inline-6 would make just as much sense right now. Of course, an electric version may be baked into the platform, allowing Mercedes to compete with the Model 3. But so far, the Germans don't seem fully committed to the electric future.

The W206 is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2021 and will compete against the freshly revealed BMW 3 Series. Thus, it should shave a few kilos and increase its body rigidity.

And since it will arrive right after the 2020 S-Class, the new compact model will inherit brand new Level 3 autonomous driving tech. More specifically, if you pay Mercedes enough money, the computer will take care of everything at speeds of up to 130 km/h.

mercedes-benz c-class W206 C-Class 2021 C-Class rumors
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 