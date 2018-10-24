New Mercedes C-Class Coming in 2021, Will Have Level 3 Autonomy

AMG

German magazine Auto Bild recently published a video report where it presents the potential design of not only the W206 C-Class sedan but also the wagon and even the next GLC. They all look more polished than the current generations, with keen headlights and CLS-like proportions.Of course, there's no way of knowing what the next C-Class will look like at this point because Mercedes hasn't decided yet. However, the general design evolution of the brand is pretty clear. Likewise, it's being suggested that the compact executive models will receive the MBUX infotainment system, which seems like a reasonable presumption.The coupe body style might survive, but we think Mercedes plans to chop at least one of its convertibles, and the slow-selling C-Class seems like the right one. Auto Bild also talks about a V8 engine being kept for the iconic C63model, but an inline-6 would make just as much sense right now. Of course, an electric version may be baked into the platform, allowing Mercedes to compete with the Model 3. But so far, the Germans don't seem fully committed to the electric future.The W206 is scheduled to come out in the fall of 2021 and will compete against the freshly revealed BMW 3 Series. Thus, it should shave a few kilos and increase its body rigidity.And since it will arrive right after the 2020 S-Class, the new compact model will inherit brand new Level 3 autonomous driving tech. More specifically, if you pay Mercedes enough money, the computer will take care of everything at speeds of up to 130 km/h.