2018 Mercedes-AMG C43 Gets Power Boost to 390 HP, Keeps V6 Engine

AMG

The Mercedes-C43 has kept its V6 heart, despite some expectations that it would be dropped in favor of Mercedes’ new inline power plants. It did however got a boost in power that could make for a nice improvement.AMG tweaked the 3.0-liter to produce an additional 23 horsepower, bringing the total to 390. The peak torque, available from 2,500 rpm, is rated at 520 Nm, enough to accelerate the car from a standstill to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds for the sedan version and in 4.8 seconds for the wagon. Top speed is still capped at 250 km/h (155 mph).Controlling the increased troop is the Speedshift TCT 9G transmission, tuned to offer “a dynamic driving experience” thanks to very short shift times. Power from the engine will be transferred to the road by means of two aerodynamically optimized rim designs.To set it apart from the Benz-branded C-, the AMG43 will feature several “more expressive” changes. They include new AMG radiator grille with twin louver in matt iridium silver, front apron with additional flics, two round twin tailpipes, and broader side skirt inserts.AMG changed the steering wheel design as well, now featuring a flattened bottom section and perforated grip area."As the most successful model series for Mercedes-AMG, the C-Class family in all its facets has made a major contribution to our corporate success,” said Tobias Moers, Mercedes-AMG chairman.“The high demand and positive feedback have encouraged us to sharpen up not only the appearance of the facelift but also its performance, efficiency and dynamism in true AMG style."Full details about the new Mercedes-AMG C43 are included in the document attached below.