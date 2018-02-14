autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and Estate Details and Photos Released

14 Feb 2018, 7:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In its fifth year of production, the C-Class series of the Mercedes-Benz lineup is getting a facelift. To be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show in March, detailes of the new Saloon and Estate versions of the C-Class have been released by the German automaker on Wednesday.
19 photos
2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon2019 Mercedes C-Class Saloon
Changes for the 2019 version of the car include an exterior and interior overhaul, technology upgrades of infotainment and driving assistance systems, as well as new petrol and diesel engines.

The changes at the car’s exterior, compared to the previous version, include a revised front end and a redesigned set of headlamps and tail lights. For the first time, this model series will get Multibeam LED headlights (84 individually controllable LED) with Ultra Range high beam.

For the AMG line, a diamond radiator grille comes as standard. The front bumpers on the C-Class models have changed and include either a silver trim strip which comes as standard, a chrome-plated trim strip for the Avantgarde exterior trim or a three-part chrome trim strip for the EXCLUSIVE one.

At the interior, the new C-Class will get a fully digital instrument display and multimedia system, with a center console available in open-pore brown walnut or open-pore anthracite oak. New interior colors include magma grey/black, plus saddle brown for the AMG Line interior.

The C-Class will assist its owners with autonomous driving in certain conditions,Distance Assist Distronic from the Driving Assistance package, Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist.

The Mercedes Benz booth at the Geneva auto event is likely to steal the show, as the carmaker will unveil several highly anticipated models: the new four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, C-Class entry-level models of the AMG 43 series, the first series-production model with battery-electric drive of the EQ brand, the new G-Class, and the recently detailed A-Class.

Both Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the S-Class will also be on display.
mercedes-benz c-class Geneva Motor Show S-Class amg gt coupe
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Who's Your Number One? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Maybach (X222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumAll MERCEDES BENZ models  