2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Saloon and Estate Details and Photos Released

In its fifth year of production, the C-Class series of the Mercedes-Benz
lineup is getting a facelift. To be presented for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show in March, detailes of the new Saloon and Estate versions of the C-Class have been released by the German automaker on Wednesday.
Changes for the 2019 version of the car include an exterior and interior overhaul, technology upgrades of infotainment and driving assistance systems, as well as new petrol and diesel engines.
The changes at the car’s exterior, compared to the previous version, include a revised front end and a redesigned set of headlamps and tail lights. For the first time, this model series will get Multibeam LED headlights (84 individually controllable LED) with Ultra Range high beam.
For the AMG
line, a diamond radiator grille comes as standard. The front bumpers on the C-Class models have changed and include either a silver trim strip which comes as standard, a chrome-plated trim strip for the Avantgarde exterior trim or a three-part chrome trim strip for the EXCLUSIVE one.
At the interior, the new C-Class will get a fully digital instrument display and multimedia system, with a center console available in open-pore brown walnut or open-pore anthracite oak. New interior colors include magma grey/black, plus saddle brown for the AMG Line interior.
The C-Class will assist its owners with autonomous driving in certain conditions,Distance Assist Distronic from the Driving Assistance package, Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist.
The Mercedes Benz booth at the Geneva auto event is likely to steal the show, as the carmaker will unveil several highly anticipated models: the new four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe
, C-Class entry-level models of the AMG 43 series, the first series-production model with battery-electric drive of the EQ brand, the new G-Class, and the recently detailed A-Class
.
Both Coupe and Cabriolet versions of the S-Class will also be on display.