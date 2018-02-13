autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Shows Up in Official Spy Photos

It will be shown for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show in March but, despite the fact that it has been caught in numerous spyshots and previewed as a concept a year ago, the overall lines of the model still lie tightly wrapped in cover. Even in Mercedes-AMG’s release of a set photos portraying still in test mode.
Seen here while undergoing testing on mountain roads and highways in packs, the GT four-door is getting ready for its introduction as a rival for the Porsche Panamera and a fresh new addition to the sport car offering in the German portfolio.

According to available information, the four-door GT will likely use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with two different power outputs. An inline-six, 3.0-liter option, will be added to the range after sometime in the future, while the hybrid version will probably be released in a year’s time. 

At the interior, as is the case with the Porsche Panamera, its primary target, the GT will probably use a 2+2 seat configuration.

As Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG said when the GT Concept was presented, the GT Coupe will build on the legacy of the SLS and AMG GT. Despite this, it will use the same Modular Rear-wheel Drive (MRA) platform employed on other Mercedes-Benz sedans like the E-Class and the CLS.

At the end of last week, Tobias Moers also tweeted some photos with the new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door, saying there is not much time left until we get to see the real car.

“Shortly we will welcome a new member to the #AMGGTfamily. My team and I are now in the final testing phase before the upcoming world premiere. Check out these behind the scenes pictures. Greetings from my latest development drive,” the official said, adding to extra photos to go with his proclamation.
