C50 or C53? Mercedes-AMG Wagon Sports New Exhaust!

11 Feb 2018, 19:08 UTC ·
by
If you think about it, the debut of the CLS 53 has been interlaced within the development of the C-Class facelift. It's been going on forever, and we're inclined to think that the naming changes which affected the AMG four-door coupe will trickle down to the bottom of the RWD family.
Why is that important? Because calling this the C53 or C50 gives us reason to believe the V6 engines would finally be replaced by inline-six ones, which would be combined with something the C63 doesn't have: AWD.

Of course, it makes perfect sense for Mercedes to use the very latest engine technology in its updates. However, they didn't do that with the S-Class sold in America, which still has a V6.

So what's with this new naming strategy anyway? Well, we don't know anything for sure other than the simple fact that the CLS 53 produces 435 HP and 520 Nm from its new mill.

We also have new patents filed by Mercedes in Canada, which we interpreted as meaning that cool AMGs will have a '3' at the end and vanilla ones a '0'.

So by that account, the replacement for the C43 should be called C50. But they don't really need to change the engine for that number bump. The twin-turbo V6 currently in use comes in a more powerful configuration under the hood of the E43. We're talking about 401 PS and 520 Nm here which let's admit it is way more than the S4 has or BMW M340i will get.

The think holding our purely theoretical discussion upright is this spy video from Walko. It shows a C-Class wagon with camouflage. At the front, there could be a Panamericana-style grille, but the party is at the back. There, we see double tips of round design. I personally don't like it, but it's undeniably different to the C43's.

