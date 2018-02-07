autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Looks So Good That We Don't Want the CLA

7 Feb 2018, 16:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Mercedes is making a sedan version of the new A-Class, so you'd think there's not going to be a need for the CLA. But no, both are under development at the same time.
3 photos
2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Looks So Good That We Don't Want the CLA2019 Mercedes A-Class Sedan Looks So Good That We Don't Want the CLA
This latest spy video from Stuttgart spotter Walko depicts the V177 A-Class sedan... limousine. Mercedes wants us to call it that, just like Audi with the A3. But come on, it looks like a fancy Jetta, not a shrunken S-Class.

The initial reports suggested the CLA would be much larger and create its own separate niche. But we're not so sure. It looks like yet another case of CLS vs. AMG GT 4-door.

Mercedes is going to ask a lot of money for the A-Class sedan and a ludicrous amount for the CLA, setting them apart in weird ways, some of which seem like backward steps. For example, most V177 models will have a semi-rigid rear axle, which is not as sophisticated or comfortable on the road.

As far as the outward appearance is concerned, the A-Class sedan pretty much looks like a four-door coupe already - it's got the sloping roof and everything. The CLA will add a butch front end and frameless doors. But the MINI Cooper has frameless doors too, and that doesn't make it a coupe in our book. With the Shooting Brake gone, I feel like all the good ideas have been sucked out of Mercedes.

The engine range should be identical to that of the hatchback, starting with a new 1.4-liter taking the place of the old 1.6. A Renault-sourced 116 HP 1.5-liter diesel will make for a great company car with sub-100 CO2 emissions. For a lot more money, Mercedes will also offer a 224 HP 250 model and an A35/A40 with around 300 HP. A six-speed manual will be available in base-spec sedans, but most cars will be ordered with the 7-speed auto.

mercedes-benz a-class sedan V177 A-Class sedan A-Class limousine spyshots spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  