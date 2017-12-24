autoevolution
 

Mercedes A-Class Sedan Looks Ready for 2018 Launch

24 Dec 2017, 8:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Internally known as the V177, the sedan version of the A-Class will play a massive part in Mercedes-Benz's lineup next year. It's already been previewed as a concept in China and will be sold in America as well, where it should become the new cheapest car in the lineup.
3 photos
Mercedes A-Class Sedan Looks Ready for 2018 LaunchMercedes A-Class Sedan Looks Ready for 2018 Launch
Don't expect anything less than the $32,700 CLA Coupe, because that car will relinquish its role and move upmarket, probably growing in size as well.

Getting back to the A-Class sedan, we have to talk about the latest spy video from Stuttgart, where Walko once again caught up to the car on the road. All the production body panels are there, but they are covered in more camouflage than the A-Class hatchback, indicating there will be a delay between their launches.

It's not styled with the same aggression as the CLA, but you wouldn't exactly call it dull. The swooping curve of the roof has been retained, along with a pointy front end. However, steps have been taken to make it more practical and sensible. For instance, the door windows aren't frameless, which might positively impact sound insulation. The trunk opening is also wider and lower by cutting through the taillights.

Because the platform is shared with the new A-Class hatchback, we believe the sedan model will be a little wider than the CLA as well. However, there's nothing to suggest a performance version is even being considered right now.

Like all of Mercedes' Hungarian cars, this sedan has the engine mounted longitudinally, usually sending power to the front wheels. An updated range of mills will help it compete with the Audi A3 sedan and whatever BMW has cooking right now.

Renault has already revealed the 1.3-liter turbo which will serve as the base engine, offering from 115 HP. However, America should still receive a standard 2-liter turbo with over 200 HP.

Over in Europe, all A-Class body styles will rely on the 1.5 and 2.0-liter diesels with up to around 190 HP. A new auto gearbox could also be launched.

Mercedes A-Class seddan V177 A-Class sedan A-Class limousine spy video spyshots
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleAll MERCEDES BENZ models  