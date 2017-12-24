Mercedes A-Class Sedan Looks Ready for 2018 Launch

Internally known as the V177, the sedan version of the A-Class will play a massive part in Mercedes-Benz's lineup next year. It's already been previewed as a concept in China and will be sold in America as well, where it should become the new cheapest car in the lineup.

3 photos



Getting back to the A-Class sedan, we have to talk about the latest spy video from Stuttgart, where Walko once again caught up to the car on the road. All the production body panels are there, but they are covered in more camouflage than the A-Class hatchback, indicating there will be a delay between their launches.



It's not styled with the same aggression as the CLA, but you wouldn't exactly call it dull. The swooping curve of the roof has been retained, along with a pointy front end. However, steps have been taken to make it more practical and sensible. For instance, the door windows aren't frameless, which might positively impact sound insulation. The trunk opening is also wider and lower by cutting through the taillights.



Because the platform is shared with the new A-Class hatchback, we believe the sedan model will be a little wider than the CLA as well. However, there's nothing to suggest a performance version is even being considered right now.



Like all of Mercedes' Hungarian cars, this sedan has the engine mounted longitudinally, usually sending power to the front wheels. An updated range of mills will help it compete with the



Renault has already revealed the 1.3-liter turbo which will serve as the base engine, offering from 115 HP . However, America should still receive a standard 2-liter turbo with over 200 HP.



Over in Europe, all A-Class body styles will rely on the 1.5 and 2.0-liter diesels with up to around 190 HP. A new auto gearbox could also be launched.



Don't expect anything less than the $32,700 CLA Coupe , because that car will relinquish its role and move upmarket, probably growing in size as well.Getting back to the A-Class sedan, we have to talk about the latest spy video from Stuttgart, where Walko once again caught up to the car on the road. All the production body panels are there, but they are covered in more camouflage than the A-Class hatchback, indicating there will be a delay between their launches.It's not styled with the same aggression as the CLA, but you wouldn't exactly call it dull. The swooping curve of the roof has been retained, along with a pointy front end. However, steps have been taken to make it more practical and sensible. For instance, the door windows aren't frameless, which might positively impact sound insulation. The trunk opening is also wider and lower by cutting through the taillights.Because the platform is shared with the new A-Class hatchback, we believe the sedan model will be a little wider than the CLA as well. However, there's nothing to suggest a performance version is even being considered right now.Like all of Mercedes' Hungarian cars, this sedan has the engine mounted longitudinally, usually sending power to the front wheels. An updated range of mills will help it compete with the Audi A3 sedan and whatever BMW has cooking right now.Renault has already revealed the 1.3-liter turbo which will serve as the base engine, offering from 115. However, America should still receive a standard 2-liter turbo with over 200 HP.Over in Europe, all A-Class body styles will rely on the 1.5 and 2.0-liter diesels with up to around 190 HP. A new auto gearbox could also be launched.