2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Official Photos Leaked, Won't Blow You Away

No, we're not talking about more spyshots; we've shown you quite a lot of those. No, these are official photos. Judging from the low resolution, they might have been carved out of some corner of the official presentation website by the Australian magazine Motoring
.
There's probably some publication out there holding onto 4K images under embargo wondering "what the heck are we doing
?" Regardless, this leak will probably force Mercedes' hand with an earlier-than-expected web reveal.
So what can we tell from the photos? Well, most people feel a little bit underwhelmed by the design, but that's to be expected. The CLS is leaving plenty of room for a more expensive and much more powerful Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door
model, which is a few months away.
This particular car appears to have Designo silver paint and perhaps even an AMG
-Line body kit. The front bumper certainly has that AMG-like look for the chin spoiler, but the side air intakes are obviously fakes and blocked off. This is by no means the only bumper design you will see.
Tightly squeezed under the hood is obviously an six-cylinder turbocharged engine, which, judging from the photo of the rev counter, isn't a diesel. This is probably the CLS 400, a bread and butter model, but also slightly underwhelming. As you might have heard already, this generation of the four-door coupe might not be offered with a V8.
The cabin is remarkably similar to the E-Class, right down to the placement of the clock on the dash and the places where ambient lighting appears. Small tweaks have undoubtedly been made, like the lighting integrated into the vents or the shape of the wheel. However, we couldn't help notice how small the sunroof was.