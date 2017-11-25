Mercedes C-Class Facelift Finally Shows Interesting LED Headlights

Mercedes is the biggest name in the luxury business, so we're surprised every time they do a modest refresh. That seemed to be the case with the C-Class facelift, and we were willing to let it slide because of how large the family is. However, a new spy video from Stuttgart reveals some attractive LED headlights.

13 photos



Naturally, all good headlights are LED nowadays, but the design is what matters. At the bottom, we have three or four small projects, which are split from larger ones at the top by the middle line. It will remind some people of Volvo, but the design has its own quirks.We actually think it's better than the narrow headlights being fitted to the AMG GT 4-door and A-Class. Hopefully, this is what the next S-Class will look like because it certainly has an upmarket feel.This prototype appears to be a plug-in hybrid, so it's probably the updated C350e model. Didn't that one have a different type of grille? Anyway, the model is powered by a combination of electric motor and 2.0-liter turbo engine, rivaling the BMW 330e plug-in hybrid.With a system output of 275 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, the PHEV will reach 100 km/h in about 6 seconds while also being able to drive in pure electric mode at 130 mph (80 mph) thanks to the 6.2-kWh lithium-ion battery. Maybe they're trying to give it a little bit of extra range here.The latest rumors state that models currently using V6s will get the new inline-6 engine. However, it should be noted that U.S.-spec sedans will still have the V formation.Inside the C-Class facelift, there's going a new touchpad controller in the center console that replaces the rotary dial currently found in most Mercedes models. The design of the steering wheel is also unique and features numerous buttons. Do you like screens? Because there's going to be some huge ones.