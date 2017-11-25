2019 Mercedes A-Class Looks Good in Black

A few months ago, we suggested the A-Class was going to become the coolest compact hatchback by a long way. Nobody could have predicted this ten years ago, when the car was a joke. However, this next-gen model appears to have everything from tech to design.

4 photos



I don't think I've ever seen anybody buy the current generation in black unless it's the



The 2019 model looks wider, longer and slightly lower. That means it will also be practical. Looking at the shapes behind the front end camouflage, we notice that the grille has that new design, shared with the CLS replacement.



Its headlights also draw attention to themselves, pinching towards the fenders. The back appears to be less bold, a bit more rounded. However, they have at least chopped the taillights in half to make the trunk opening larger.



This car runs on a significantly updated version of the MFA platform and will be powered by engines that will probably range from 1.2 to 2.0 liters. The most powerful will pack 400 HP , but the range should go as low as 95 ponies.



Meanwhile, instead of a traditional instrument display, there are two free-floating flat screens, which can be up to 10.25 inches wide, depending on your configuration. The one in front of the driver displays the speedometer and tachometer, while the one in the middle is used in conjunction with the buttons to work the music and even the air conditioning.



Taking all that into consideration, there's a chance the A-Class will also be the most expensive compact hatchback you can specify.



