autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes A-Class Looks Good in Black

25 Nov 2017, 20:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
A few months ago, we suggested the A-Class was going to become the coolest compact hatchback by a long way. Nobody could have predicted this ten years ago, when the car was a joke. However, this next-gen model appears to have everything from tech to design.
4 photos
2019 Mercedes A-Class Looks Good in Black2019 Mercedes A-Class Looks Good in Black2019 Mercedes A-Class Looks Good in Black
Last week, Mercedes gave us a sneak peak of the interior, which means the debut is imminent. However, testing is still going on, as proven by the latest sighting from Stuttgart. The A-Class is wearing black paint which seems to fit it very well.

I don't think I've ever seen anybody buy the current generation in black unless it's the A45 AMG. But the design is so angry-looking that you wouldn't have it in sky blue.

The 2019 model looks wider, longer and slightly lower. That means it will also be practical. Looking at the shapes behind the front end camouflage, we notice that the grille has that new design, shared with the CLS replacement.

Its headlights also draw attention to themselves, pinching towards the fenders. The back appears to be less bold, a bit more rounded. However, they have at least chopped the taillights in half to make the trunk opening larger.

This car runs on a significantly updated version of the MFA platform and will be powered by engines that will probably range from 1.2 to 2.0 liters. The most powerful will pack 400 HP, but the range should go as low as 95 ponies.

Meanwhile, instead of a traditional instrument display, there are two free-floating flat screens, which can be up to 10.25 inches wide, depending on your configuration. The one in front of the driver displays the speedometer and tachometer, while the one in the middle is used in conjunction with the buttons to work the music and even the air conditioning.

Taking all that into consideration, there's a chance the A-Class will also be the most expensive compact hatchback you can specify.

2019 Mercedes A-Class W177 Mercedes A-Class spyshots spy video
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S 63 AMG Cabriolet (A217) Roadster & ConvertibleMERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217)MERCEDES BENZ S-Class Cabriolet (A217) LuxuryAll MERCEDES BENZ models  