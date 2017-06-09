autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG C63 Gets Tuned by Carlex, Shows W204 Generation Is Still Cool

 
Customizing a car is a never-ending process once you get started, and most petrolheads continue their projects as far as their wallets will allow.
Often, the interior of an automobile is left as the last part of the tuning process, but other people prefer to start with the inside of their car when doing custom work.

The Polish specialists at Carlex are well aware of this fact, and they are known for their accomplishments in this part of automotive customization.

They published a photo album on their Facebook page late this week, and it portrays a W204 Mercedes-AMG C63 that has received a fresh interior. They did not bother offering any additional details on their website, but we still have you covered with as much information as possible.

The custom job involved a full upholstery for the passenger compartment, which included the seats, door cards, steering wheel, and dashboard.

The first two elements mentioned above received black leather with black stitching, while the steering wheel blends two types of black leather with white stitching. Moreover, it also has a white “ring” on its central position, and perforated leather in the sides, meant to avoid sweaty palms.

You will also observe an intricate pattern on the door cards and the seats, which only happens on the part of each surface for logical reasons - it would have ruined the edges and other shapes of the door cards and seats if the quilted pattern was continued around bends.

The dash has a white thread to mix with the black leather that covers its entire surface, and some bits seem to be wrapped in a different grain of hide to avoid unpleasant reflections in the windshield.

Evidently, the pattern was continued in the trunk, where their partners have installed a custom sound system that features components from Audison, among others. Even the speaker box comes wrapped in leather, which is not something usually done in the tuning industry.

As usual, the price of the custom job was not disclosed, but you are free to make a price inquiry on the company's website.

