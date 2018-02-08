2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door Prototype Shows Aggressive Production Design

We are now almost a year away from the moment when Mercedes-AMG swept us off our feet by introducing the GT concept
, which is the four/five-door equivalent of a hybrid hypercar. The tentatively-named 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door has been spied on multiple occasions ever since and we've now come across a prototype that has left the psychedelic wrap and the heavy camo behind.
Instead, the test car we have here wears the kind of thighs camouflage, with this allowing us to notice many details of the final design. Much to our delight, the showroom-destined model seems to retain most of the concept's visual aggression.
And while Porsche has left behind the controversial design of the first-generation Panamera, coming up with uber-appealing styling for the 2018 model, the GT Four-Door will give its Zuffenhausen rival a run for its money (we're talking about the $100,000+ segment, by the way).
Moving on to the tech details of the family-friendly velocity tool, we'll remind you that the rumor mill talks about the three-pointed star limiting the firepower of the third-generation CLS
in order to prevent cannibalization.
So while the new CLS probably won't get V8 firepower, the GT Four-Door will have tons of it. To be more precise, the line-up for the latter is expected to kick off at around 600 hp, with the machine borrowing the twin-turbo V8 motor animating the brand's "63" models.
Nevertheless, since the concept prefigurating the newcomer packed a hybrid powertrain delivering in excess of 800 ponies, we're expecting a similar range-topper for the production car.
And since Affalterbach engineers are also musicians, you can expect this long-roof model to come with the kind of soundtrack we've learned to associate with supercars and hypercars.
The 2019 Mercedes-AMG
GT should make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, which means we'll manage to get inside the beast this March.