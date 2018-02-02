Mercedes-AMG G63 Driven to Maximum Speed Three Times on the Autobahn

AMG

The behemoth will top off at 130 mph (209 km/h), which isn't exactly amazing for a vehicle with that kind of power, not to mention thelogo plastered all over its body. But speaking of its body, that's precisely what's keeping the G63 from reaching the higher speeds its pedigree would have people expect.Despite fitting a powerful engine and luxurious trim on the inside, there's no getting around the fact this vehicle was built for things entirely different from splitting the air at high speeds. You could reproduce its shape by stacking a brick on top of a slightly longer one, and we all know how well this arrangement would do in a wind tunnel.Just like terminal velocity, the maximum speed a falling object can reach before air friction says "no more," the V8 engine can only wrestle the air resistance for so long. The guy in the clip below actually goes a little over the claimed 209 km/h (he reaches 212 km/h according to the onboard speedometer), but that can very well be either an error, or the wind blowing from the rear.However, even when experienced through the screen of a computer or a smartphone, the experience of driving such a tall car comes off as a pretty scary one. Having done it in real life, I can tell you it's nothing compared to actually sitting behind the wheel. And speed in a straight line isn't offering the most thrilling sensation you can have in one of these SUVs. Try tackling a twisty mountain road with all the aplomb your survival instinct allows, and you'll start looking at roller coasters the same way an astronaut looks like a commercial airliner. Don't believe me? See for yourself.