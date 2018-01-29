Win a Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe During Super Bowl LII

What better way to start a year than hearing (not watching, you will see why later in this text) your favorite teams battle it out on the field and go on a ride behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe after that? But while watching the Patriots and Eagles go head to head is as easy as it gets, getting your hands on a free Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe might be a very challenging thing to do.

5 photos AMG C43 Coupe and tons and tons of patience.



Based on the Join the Obsessed digital campaign launched earlier this year by Mercedes in the U.S., the last man standing game will require players to use their fingers to follow a virtual Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe as it races through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the place where the 2019 Super Bowl will be held.



The goal is simple, but the task daunting: follow the car by touching it with your fingers until you bleed and are the last one doing it. If you can mange that, you will win the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe. If you can't, you just wasted several hours of your life rubbing your phone with your finger. Not as if we don't do that every day...



Mercedes knows the challenge it announced is not an easy one, so before the official competition starts on at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 4. So before then, starting January 31, practice sessions are to be held on a special app. More details about the rules and all can be found by



Unfortunately for football fans, the official Mercedes game is set at the same time the kickoff of Super Bowl Lii is scheduled, so you'd better forget about watching the big game if you plan to win the car. Or, actually, "the value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Coupe with a manufacturer's suggested retail price ("MSRP") of $63,140 to purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle," as Mercedes-Benz USA says. Mercedes-Benz USA announced over the weekend that is giving away the above-mentioned model to the person who wins its Last Fan Standing challenge. The game involves a smartphone, a Mercedes-C43 Coupe and tons and tons of patience.Based on the Join the Obsessed digital campaign launched earlier this year by Mercedes in the U.S., the last man standing game will require players to use their fingers to follow a virtual Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe as it races through the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the place where the 2019 Super Bowl will be held.The goal is simple, but the task daunting: follow the car by touching it with your fingers until you bleed and are the last one doing it. If you can mange that, you will win the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe. If you can't, you just wasted several hours of your life rubbing your phone with your finger. Not as if we don't do that every day...Mercedes knows the challenge it announced is not an easy one, so before the official competition starts on at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 4. So before then, starting January 31, practice sessions are to be held on a special app. More details about the rules and all can be found by following this link or you can take a look at the attached document.Unfortunately for football fans, the official Mercedes game is set at the same time the kickoff of Super Bowl Lii is scheduled, so you'd better forget about watching the big game if you plan to win the car. Or, actually, "the value of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Coupe with a manufacturer's suggested retail price ("MSRP") of $63,140 to purchase a Mercedes-Benz vehicle," as Mercedes-Benz USA says.