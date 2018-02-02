autoevolution
 

Mercedes Trademark Reveals New Names: A 53, CLA 40, G73 and GLE 50

2 Feb 2018, 15:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Just hours before the official reveal of the all-new A-Class, it seems all is not as we've been told. New names have been registered with the Canadian patent office, which cut against the grain of what Mercedes themselves told us.
4 photos
Mercedes Trademark Reveals New Names: A 53, CLA 40, G73 and GLE 50Mercedes Trademark Reveals New Names: A 53, CLA 40, G73 and GLE 50Mercedes Trademark Reveals New Names: A 53, CLA 40, G73 and GLE 50
While the boss of the AMG brand told everybody about the A 35, the supposed name of the softer hot hatch that will slot below the A45, Autoguide reports about names like A 40 and CLA 40.

That's not as interesting as the CLA 53 and A 53, which suggests the A 45 will change its name to reflect its power increase. Of course, looking under the hood of the hot hatch, you won't find the same 6-cylinder engine as in the recently revealed CLS 53.

Looking further through the filings, we find the SLC 40, SLC 50 and GLE 50. To us, these alphanumeric designations mirror BMW's range. The Bavarians use the letter M in combination with the old naming system to signal the cars that are "not that special."

The best example of this would be the X3 M40. So with the SLC 40 or GLE 50, Mercedes is admitting that those aren't real AMG models, but it's the only way to have that specific engine in combination with the body style. It's reasonable to expect that the SLC 40 will be powered by the same thing as an E 400. As for the GLE 50... we're split between the CLS 53 and the S 560 engines (the latter is less likely).

Lastly, we have the G73 and S73 names, which basically confirm previous rumors about a plug-in hybrid AMG engine to rival the one in the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and potentially the Audi RS7 e-tron. How does over 800 horsepower in a factory-made G-Class sound?

Some believe these names suggest regular, non-AMG models will use two-digit names; we think that's impossible. I mean, how could a CLA 53 sit in the range above the hyper version?
Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG A53 Mercedes-AMG CLA 40 Mercedes-AMG G73 trademark Mercedes-Benz
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  