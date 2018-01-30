autoevolution
 

W464 G-Class To Gain Mercedes-AMG G63 Variant At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

30 Jan 2018, 16:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The first all-new G-Class in decades, the W464 has the weight of the world on its shoulders. The expectations were so high from both Mercedes-Benz and fans of the Gelandewagen that the three-pointed star couldn’t afford to mess up the redesign. Which is why the Stuttgart-based automaker played it safe with the 2018 NAIAS premiere of the W464, introducing the newcomer with the M176 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.
39 photos
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Marketed in Europe as G500 and in the United States as G 550, the first member of the family will be joined by at least three additional engine choices. The first is a six-cylinder that’s more than certain to use diesel for fuel, most likely the OM 656 inline-six found in the S 350 d and S 400 d.

The first of the more exciting engines, however, is expected to go official in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Automotive News had a chat marketing manager of the G-Class, Ian James, who said: “The AMGs are not going to be far away.” Oh, and please take note of “AMGs” as in the plural form of the word.

It’s likely the first of the AMGs is the G63, which is anticipated to level up to the M177 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Compared to the W463 generation, the W464 should crank it up to 476 horsepower at the very least, if not 510 ponies. If there’s room for the G63 S variant, then the more the merrier.

As for the second of Mercedes-AMG models, most people point toward the G53. What that means is, 435 horsepower from the engine an additional 16 kW and 250 Nm of torque from the EQ Boost starter-alternator system that makes use of the 48-volt on-board electrical system.

“What, no V12?” There’s hope the Mercedes-Maybach division will pull something out of the hat in this regard, something similar to the G 650 Landaulet version of the W463. That being said, let’s wait and see what the three-pointed star has in the pipeline for the G-Class in Geneva.
W464 Mercedes-AMG SUV Mercedes-Benz 2018 Geneva Motor Show mercedes-amg g63 2019 mercedes-amg g63
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  