W464 G-Class To Gain Mercedes-AMG G63 Variant At 2018 Geneva Motor Show

Marketed in Europe as G500 and in the United States as G 550, the first member of the family will be joined by at least three additional engine choices. The first is a six-cylinder that’s more than certain to use diesel for fuel, most likely the OM 656
inline-six found in the S 350 d and S 400 d.
The first of the more exciting engines, however, is expected to go official in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Automotive News
had a chat marketing manager of the G-Class, Ian James, who said: “The AMGs are not going to be far away.”
Oh, and please take note of “AMGs”
as in the plural form of the word.
It’s likely the first of the AMGs is the G63, which is anticipated to level up to the M177
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Compared to the W463 generation, the W464 should crank it up to 476 horsepower at the very least, if not 510 ponies. If there’s room for the G63 S variant, then the more the merrier.
As for the second of Mercedes-AMG
models, most people point toward the G53. What that means is, 435 horsepower from the engine an additional 16 kW and 250 Nm of torque from the EQ Boost
starter-alternator system that makes use of the 48-volt on-board electrical system.
“What, no V12?”
There’s hope the Mercedes-Maybach division will pull something out of the hat in this regard, something similar to the G 650 Landaulet version of the W463. That being said, let’s wait and see what the three-pointed star has in the pipeline for the G-Class
in Geneva.