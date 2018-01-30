autoevolution
 

McLaren 570S Spider Looks OEM+ With Novitec Body Kit

The McLaren 570S combines the speed of a supercar with the driver enjoyment of a sports car. But there's nothing wrong with wanting it to be even better.
In the absence of a convertible 720S, a German tuner Novitec has made a 570S Spider that matches the speed of the 650S equivalent in a more modern package.

Having a Spider exposes you to all the world has to offer. Novitec believes a car like that deserves a more carbon fiber, so a large chin spoiler made from the exotic material has been installed, making the 570S look like a shark with aero... more like an attack helicopter mixed with a shark.

Novitec says this isn't just for show, as it adds front-end stability at speed. New side skirts and a rear diffuser have also been installed, but only after extensive wind tunnel testing. How German of them! The blades behind the doors that feed air to the engine are also made from carbon.

Perhaps we shouldn't be calling it that, because in this application, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 646 HP and 692 Nm of torque (510 lb-ft). For the record, that's 76 HP and 92 Nm (68 lb-ft) more than standard. This was achieved through the tuner's N-Tronic electronic module with tweaks to the boost pressure and fuel injection.

The engine mods come with a bold claim: identical performance to the 650S Spider supercar. More specifically, the 100 km/h sprint takes exactly 3 seconds, and top speed is listed at 335 km/h (208 mph).

The stance of the car has been changed with new 1.2-inch-lower springs and 20/21-inch five-spoke aftermarket wheels which look just like something McLaren would offer.

Novitec also offers two aftermarket exhaust systems, one made from stainless steel and the other in Inconel for better heat management. With all these mods, the 570S probably costs as much as the 650S too, but it definitely looks better.
