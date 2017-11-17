autoevolution
 

2019 Aston Martin Vantage Specifications Teased: M177 V8 Develops 500+ HP

17 Nov 2017, 15:58 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Over 500 horsepower, 685 Nm (505 pound-feet) of torque, 1,530 kilograms (3,373 pounds) dry weight, and a wheelbase 100 millimeters shorther than the DB11. Those, ladies and gentlemen, are the preliminary specifications of the long-anticipated 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage.
32 photos
2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Drifting Teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage wolf teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage teaser2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage2019 Aston Martin Vantage
None other than dynamics chief engineer Matt Becker announced the numbers in question, and based on Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen’s hooning action, the all-new Vantage drives a lot better than the DB11. Speaking of the DB11, the Vantage shares the Second Century platform with the grand tourer, but the tires are different. To the point, 20-inch Pirelli P Zero tires are on the menu instead of Bridgestone Potenza S007s.

Lighter than the Vantage it replaces, the newcomer differs under the hood as well. Here you’ll find the Mercedes-AMG M177 4.0-liter V8, which features two turbos. By comparison, the 4.3- and 4.7-liter V8 engines in the former model are naturally aspirated and feature dry-sump lubrication.

What boggles the mind is that Aston Martin chose to ramp up the torque in the V8 Vantage, with the M177 developing 10 Newton-meters more than in the DB11 V8. Couple the additional get-up-and-go with the shorter wheelbase, and you know the Vantage will easily light up the rear tires.

The car driven by Max at Rockingham is a verification prototype, which in R&D talk means there are two more build phases to go until the production-ready Vantage arrives in dealer showrooms. Speaking of production, early 2018 is when Job #1 will roll off the assembly line in Gaydon. And from the looks of it, the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic will be the only transmission available for the Vantage in the first instance.

Aston Martin chief executive officer Andy Palmer is convined the stick shift isn’t dead, having declared that “the manual gearbox remains an integral part of our product plans and will do for many years to come.”

2019 Aston Martin Vantage specifications aston martin vantage v8 aston martin m177 sports car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN DB11 VolanteASTON MARTIN DB11 Volante Roadster & ConvertibleASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMRASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN DB7 ZagatoASTON MARTIN DB7 Zagato CoupeASTON MARTIN Vanquish SASTON MARTIN Vanquish S ExoticASTON MARTIN VulcanASTON MARTIN Vulcan ExoticAll ASTON MARTIN models  