2019 Aston Martin Vantage Specifications Teased: M177 V8 Develops 500+ HP

Over 500 horsepower, 685 Nm (505 pound-feet) of torque, 1,530 kilograms (3,373 pounds) dry weight, and a wheelbase 100 millimeters shorther than the DB11. Those, ladies and gentlemen, are the preliminary specifications of the long-anticipated 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
.
32 photos
None other than dynamics chief engineer Matt Becker announced the numbers in question, and based on Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen
’s hooning action, the all-new Vantage drives a lot better than the DB11. Speaking of the DB11, the Vantage shares the Second Century platform with the grand tourer, but the tires are different. To the point, 20-inch Pirelli P Zero tires are on the menu instead of Bridgestone Potenza S007s.
Lighter than the Vantage it replaces, the newcomer differs under the hood as well. Here you’ll find the Mercedes-AMG M177
4.0-liter V8, which features two turbos. By comparison, the 4.3- and 4.7-liter V8 engines in the former model are naturally aspirated and feature dry-sump lubrication.
What boggles the mind is that Aston Martin chose to ramp up the torque in the V8 Vantage, with the M177 developing 10 Newton-meters more than in the DB11 V8
. Couple the additional get-up-and-go with the shorter wheelbase, and you know the Vantage will easily light up the rear tires.
The car driven by Max at Rockingham is a verification prototype, which in R&D talk means there are two more build phases to go until the production-ready Vantage arrives in dealer showrooms. Speaking of production, early 2018 is when Job #1 will roll off the assembly line in Gaydon
. And from the looks of it, the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic will be the only transmission available for the Vantage in the first instance.
Aston Martin chief executive officer Andy Palmer is convined the stick shift isn’t dead
, having declared that “the manual gearbox remains an integral part of our product plans and will do for many years to come.”