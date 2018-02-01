VÄTH Pulls a Brabus with 700 HP for the Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and Convertible

With these new turbocharged engines, squeezing crazy amounts of power out of them is nothing out of the ordinary. Just look at what Brabus is constantly doing with the Mercedes-AMG models, and you'll get a pretty good idea of how far things can be pushed.

16 photos ECU . It's not that it takes anything away from obtaining 900 hp from a four-liter V8 that normally tops at just over 600, but it just makes VÄTH's achievement that more impressive.



The same bread and butter V8 that's currently spread over most of the Mercedes- AMG range has been bumped from the 510 hp it develops on the C63 S model to 700 hp. That's a 190 hp gain that will set you back €12,800 (roughly $15,900) - excluding VAT - which is the exact price of the



Naturally, the torque values couldn't have remained untouched, so the VÄTH-modified Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe and Cabrio are now good for 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), up from 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). That's a lot of grunt for a car that was reasonably quick to begin with.



So, how do the performance figures look now? Not too shabby, not too shabby. The 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint takes just over three seconds (3.3, to be exact) for the Coupe, while the top speed is a baffling 211 mph (340 km/h). The funny part is that, if you live in Germany, you can actually get to experience that without having to close down an airfield.



The modifications included in the V63RS package include new turbocharger setup and downpipe, as well as improved oil cooling for both the engine and the seven-speed transmission. Furthermore, the company also offers the possibility of installing a custom exhaust system, complete with its own "unique sound."



