VATH V63RS Export Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon Is Not Your Average Family Car

Starting from the Mercedes-AMG
C63 T-Modell, the Hosbach-based tuning
company worked its magic with a budget of €12,800. Known as the V63RS Export conversion, the package consists of ECU
remapping, more boost, bigger oil cooler, and a performance-oriented downpipe exhaust. Taken together, these mods help the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gush out 700 PS and 900 Nm of torque.
That’s 690 horsepower and 664 pound-feet, which means that this C63 T-Modell is more potent than the 6.0-liter V12-engined Mercedes-AMG G65
. On the other hand, the G-Class has more torque to offer (738 pound-feet). From a performance standpoint, VATH says the German wagon to hit more than 340 km/h (211 mph), thrusting from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.
“So what if it eats supercars for breakfast? I need more specialness from my C63!”
If that’s the case, VATH is much obliged to offer its expertise. For example, €3,440 buys you 115x85-millimeter oval-shaped tailpipes. Braided stainless steel lines, sport brake pads, and performance-spec brake oil retail at €890. Want to lower your C63 T-Modell
by 20 to 40 millimeters? Then please pony up €690, thank you!
From an aesthetic standpoint, the tuner offers a choice of wheel-tire packages. The highlight comes in the form of the 20-inch V2_GT double-spoke wheels, wrapped in 255 and 285 Continental
SportContact 6 tires. A little bit of carbon fiber trim on the exterior adds €1,980 to the price, but wait, there’s even more!
The most ridiculous upgrade VATH
offers is a redesigned speedometer. While the bog-standard C63 goes up to 320 km/h, the VATH C63 cranks the speedo up to 360 km/h. That’s 224 mph, and the price for this self-indulgent mod is €2,130.