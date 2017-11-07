autoevolution
 

VATH V63RS Export Mercedes-AMG C63 Wagon Is Not Your Average Family Car

Similar to the Americans, the Germans are in love with the aftermarket. VATH is one of the companies that tend to their need, with their latest creation coming in the form of a family car with 700 rampaging ponies under the hood.
Starting from the Mercedes-AMG C63 T-Modell, the Hosbach-based tuning company worked its magic with a budget of €12,800. Known as the V63RS Export conversion, the package consists of ECU remapping, more boost, bigger oil cooler, and a performance-oriented downpipe exhaust. Taken together, these mods help the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 gush out 700 PS and 900 Nm of torque.

That’s 690 horsepower and 664 pound-feet, which means that this C63 T-Modell is more potent than the 6.0-liter V12-engined Mercedes-AMG G65. On the other hand, the G-Class has more torque to offer (738 pound-feet). From a performance standpoint, VATH says the German wagon to hit more than 340 km/h (211 mph), thrusting from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.

“So what if it eats supercars for breakfast? I need more specialness from my C63!” If that’s the case, VATH is much obliged to offer its expertise. For example, €3,440 buys you 115x85-millimeter oval-shaped tailpipes. Braided stainless steel lines, sport brake pads, and performance-spec brake oil retail at €890. Want to lower your C63 T-Modell by 20 to 40 millimeters? Then please pony up €690, thank you!

From an aesthetic standpoint, the tuner offers a choice of wheel-tire packages. The highlight comes in the form of the 20-inch V2_GT double-spoke wheels, wrapped in 255 and 285 Continental SportContact 6 tires. A little bit of carbon fiber trim on the exterior adds €1,980 to the price, but wait, there’s even more!

The most ridiculous upgrade VATH offers is a redesigned speedometer. While the bog-standard C63 goes up to 320 km/h, the VATH C63 cranks the speedo up to 360 km/h. That’s 224 mph, and the price for this self-indulgent mod is €2,130.
