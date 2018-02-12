autoevolution
 

Four-door Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Reveals Interior in Latest Spyshots

12 Feb 2018
Eager to get us hyped about the upcoming Geneva Motor Show debut, Mercedes released some official spyshots of the GT 4-door. However, the company "neglected" the interior, which we will rectify with our latest spyshots.
As you might recall, the GT concept was presented with bright red paint and bold wheels during last year's Swiss venue. But thanks to blacked out windows, we could form any expectations surrounding the interior.

Well, here it is, and doesn't it look the same as every other Mercedes? Even the A-Class has a panoramic screen, so forgive us for expecting something different from a possible supercar rival.

Are these the vents of a $200,000 car? Where are the forged carbon fiber and Aligator skin inserts? If this is indeed a production interior, Mercedes best prepare for some harsh criticism.

Despite sharing its name with the AMG GT, this four-door is more like a sportier version of the S-Class. Air vents, door pockets, steering wheel - everything here is familiar. Aston Martin proved that you could make something different from Mercedes ingredients, but perhaps this isn't a design-led project.

The real magic is under the hood. A 4-liter engine has been combined with twin hot-V turbochargers and electric components to deliver somewhere around 800 horsepower. That's more than the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and pretty much any other four-door car in the world. The same system could eventually find its way into the G73 and SL73, rumored for the end of the decade.

At the end of the day, we need to see this as the AMG-built Panamera - it's got the toothy grille and liftback trunk for that reason. Thus, less powerful versions are also very likely. Everything from a diesel performance AMG to inline-6 engines has been discussed. However, hybrids are undoubtedly the way of the future for Mercedes-AMG.
