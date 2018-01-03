autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Reveals Elegant New LED Taillights

Mercedes-Benz facelifts have never brought any major modifications to the German carmaker's cars, and the new C-Class seems to carry that tradition over.
That's not because everybody at the company is still on holiday and those that are present are simply lazy. No, you can look at this approach as a way of saying "our cars were the best when we launched them, and they still are, so why fix something that isn't broken?"

Regardless of brand, facelifts are rarely game changers, but Mercedes appears to have brought this very discreet touch to a new level. You may or may not remember, but we've actually shown you the C-Class without any camouflage on back in November last year (we'll need a few days to get used to referring to 2017 as "last year," so excuse any mistakes).

The car was sat in a parking lot and, indeed, it didn't have anything covering up its bodywork. Its headlights, however, were completely hidden from view, and that's where most of the visual magic will take place. The headlights and the taillights.

Most of the videos so far have focused on the sedan's headlights with their new graphics and LED pattern, but the taillights have been shown just as much love as their front-end counterparts. They may not be quite as exciting as the EQA Concept's, but they sure bring a new level of elegance to the C-Class that wasn't there before.

Considering there is very little visually to tell between the C-, the E-, and the S-Class, apart from their size, the compact sedan wasn't exactly lacking in that department to begin with, which means the facelift should boost its premium credentials even further.

Unlike BMW and Audi, its two most important competitors, who have only settled for the latter, Mercedes-Benz has gone for a more modern-retro look. This makes its cars seem more stylish than those of its rivals, and yet in a quite baffling situation, the AMG models somehow manage to pull the sporty-aggressive appearance just as well.

The engine lineup is said to suffer one important change, which is the replacement of the V6 engines with the brand's new inline-six units - except for the U.S., where the V layout will carry on. Four-cylinder engines will also be available, most notable of which being the 350e plug-in hybrid offering decent performance and limited pure electric cruising as well.

On the inside, expect the changes announced for the all-new A-Class to make their way into the 2019 C-Class as well. That includes the MBUX user interface replacing the aging COMAND, larger display, an optional digital instrument cluster and improved graphics. Some additional driver's aid features might also be introduced to bolster the model's semi-autonomous driving capabilities.
