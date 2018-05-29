autoevolution
 

Will Mercedes-Benz Get Sucked in the Dieselgate Scandal?

When the biggest scandal in automotive history broke in 2015, all German carmakers scrambled for cover. As time passed and the emissions began to settle, it seemed that only Volkswagen and its brands were the cheaters of the industry.
Today’s automotive industry being as it is, collaboration between Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volkswagen is a given in more than one areas. The three have even been involved together in the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, an organization linked with an emissions experiment on 10 macaque monkeys in the U.S.

Despite all this, Mercedes has time and again denied having anything to do with Volkswagen’s practices. This week, however, reports in German media point to what may become yet another shameful act from the German carmakers.

According to Der Spiegel, the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), notified Mercedes-Benz to recall 6,300 Vito vans equipped with the 1.6-liter engine, suspected of having control features which unlawfully affect emissions levels.

The small number of Vitos might be just the beginning, as reports claim, without citing any sources, that no less than 600,000 C- and G-Class cars will also be recalled over the following period.

For the moment, Mercedes-Benz denies any wrongdoing, and it is even ready to fight in court KBA’s Vito recall notification. But even if the company is lying, it’s doubtful major setbacks in production or sales would be felt.

Since getting hit by the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen has grown to such a size that it was even able to dispute Toyota’s supremacy as the world’s number one automaker. Sure, it lost money, but quickly recovered them.

The same can be said about Mercedes should these claims prove to be true. Probably the carmaker would face some fines, will have to recall some cars, but it’s unlikely it’s business as a whole – and even its image - would be hurt beyond repair.
