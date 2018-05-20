Volkswagen to Skip the Paris Auto Show

Still entagled in the nightmare called Dieselgate, German carmaker Volkswagen tries its best to avoid meeting customers face to face at various auto shows around the world.

As a group, Volkswagen will be present there with some of its gazillion brands. But according to



The official explanation for the absence is not fear of facing criticism, but rather the need to recover some of the millions lost with the Dieselgate scandal through whatever means possible, including passing on major auto events.



That reasoning doesn’t necessarily stand up to scrutiny. For years, Volkswagen has moved major brand unveilings to China, where it periodically attends specialized events. Of course, China is currently the world’s largest auto market, so this course of action does make sense,



Even for this year the carmaker said it has planned different communications activities to replace the Paris absence. All of which, of course, cost money.



Volkswagen will not be the only brand missing from the Paris show. Until now, there are rumors that



The Germans plan to skip other shows in the future as well, rotating the brands that will or will not display something.



