BMW 8 Series Coupe First Official Details and Photos Released

26 Apr 2018, 7:09 UTC
by
Sometime in the not so distant future, BMW will release the new generation of the 8 Series luxury coupe. Until that time, the carmaker let loose the first official details of the model.
Currently in the final stage of the series production development process somewhere in Wales, the new 8 Series will be spearheaded by the M850i xDrive Coupe, just as rumored for some time now in the industry.

Under the hood of the model will sit a “completely redeveloped” V8 engine, says BMW, which combined with the all-wheel-drive system will transform the car into a high-performance “new luxury sports car.

The new unit is about the same weight as its predecessor but will come with an extra 68 horsepower to its name, for a total of 530 hp. Torque has also increased, from 650 to 750 Nm and will be available from 1,800 rpm. The V8 will be controlled via an 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission.

BMW will fit on the new model a wide range of high-performance technologies, including an active rear axle differential lock, adaptive M suspension with active roll stabilization and integral active steering.

There will be at least two driving modes, Sport and Sport+, that when selected would affect both the way in which power is delivered and the sound of the engine.

BMW says that to fully exploit the potential of the wide rear wheels, the new 8 Series coupe will be available only with mixed tires.

“The higher camber values on all wheels and specifically tuned elastokinematics result in the realization of exceptionally high cornering speeds before the intervention of the electronics,” promises Jos Van As, BMW’s head of suspension.

BMW says the new M850i xDrive Coupe will go on sale sometime this year, aiming directly at the luxury segment of the market. There’s no rumor as to how much it will cost.

All the details released on Thursday by BMW can be found in the document attached below.
