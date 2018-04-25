BMW M850i xDrive Rumored to Have 530 HP

Only yesterday, we shared spy photos of what we thought was an M Performance 8 Series Convertible. And with BMW filing an "M850" patent last year, we believed it was being powered by a V8, not the V12 from the M760Li sedan.

Getting back to the M850i, our spyshots show an even more aggressive styling package than the one on the M550i, with large intakes and buttresses over the back. Honestly, that's enough for a big GT car and a successor to the classic 850 CSI. It seems we were right on the money with the number of cylinders, but the power figure we had in our heads (462) was a little off.According to Bimmer Today , the new king of the M Performance models will have 530 HP of the German variety. That's 68 HP more than the M550i, but also 70 less than the M5.Unfortunately, we don't have a torque number yet, but it should be at least a little higher than the 650 Nm of the 5 Series sedan model. Doesn't 700 Nm have a nice ring to it?While this figure has not yet been typed out by the BMW marketing department, Bimmer Today believes the M850i will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4 seconds or less.If that happens, then the Bavarians are going to gloat about how it's faster than the old M6. Of course, part of that will be due to the fact that xDrive will give you two more driving wheels for an excellent launch. However, the M8 is just around the corner, and that will be even faster.In fact, a more powerful M Performance model means the real M should also exceed the 600 HP of the new M5. Guess those rumors were true after all!BMW M boss Frank van Meel previously stated that the M8 will “sit at the very top of our model range” and “have a specification suiting its position in our hierarchy.” 625 HP should give it a small edge over the S63 Coupe.Getting back to the M850i, our spyshots show an even more aggressive styling package than the one on the M550i, with large intakes and buttresses over the back. Honestly, that's enough for a big GT car and a successor to the classic 850 CSI.