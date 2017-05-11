BMW Teases 8 Series Coupe, Production Version Set To Be Shown Next Year

BMW
has made a big announcement today, which comes on top of the introduction of facelifts and other updates in its portfolio.
The Bavarian brand has published a teaser image of the upcoming 8 Series Coupe
. For those of you who have not heard about it, the 8 Series was a Grand Tourer launched by the brand in 1989, but it did not obtain exceptional sales results, so it did not get a successor when its production cycle ended.
Almost two decades after the last 8 Series
rolled off the production line, its creators will launch another car with that name. This model has long been rumored to get a successor, and fans of the German brand has been wondering if it will ever happen.
After months of speculation
after seeing spyshots
of a large coupe
from BMW, it is now clear
that the company will launch an 8 Series Coupe, as we now have official confirmation of this fact.
Moreover, a convertible version should not be ruled out, especially since we have already seen spyshots of that variant. Both of them will be natural rivals for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, while Audi has yet to come up with a competitor in this niche.
BMW’s Chairman of the Board of Management, Harald Kruger, has announced that the concept car that previews the 2018 8 Series Coupe will be revealed at this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (Italy). The reveal is scheduled for 26 May 2017, and it will provide “an exclusive look” of the new 8 Series.
The company was kind enough to publish a teaser image of the next-generation 8 Series. You can observe the marque’s signature “Hofmeister kink,” followed by a set of muscular rear wheel arches, dual LED “angel eyes” in the brand’s most recent light signature.
We also spot a set of OLED tail lights that seem to be tastefully integrated into the design. The roof is profoundly slanted, and the car appears to have a spoiler built into the trunk’s lid.