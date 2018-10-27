autoevolution

Volkswagen T-Cross GTI Is the 200 HP Crossover Nobody Asked For

27 Oct 2018
The VW T-Cross is a global car, not just one for Europe like its T-Roc brother. That means it needs to fulfill the needs of VW buyers all over the world, but does that imply a GTI is required?
We kind of believe it does. South America is going to b a massive market for this thing, and VW just promises to expand its GTI lineup over there with a potential Gol GTI on its way. We're not sure if they love crossovers over there as much as in the rest of the world, but the automaker might try it anyway.

This rendering is a preview of what the T-Cross GTI might look. X-Tomi Design published it just a day after the debut of the car. The GTI look is achieved by grafting on some front end bits from the Polo model, like the lower grille and wheels. But making a new honeycomb grille wasn't easy.

The copy-paste approach to design won't work, especially since this would be the first car of its kind to wear the iconic G, T, and I. But for a dorky little crossover, this looks cool in a way the Opel Crossland X or Peugeot 2008 can never manage. And since the T-Cross is built to be very cheap, the GTI version would be too, similar to the Polo.

But what would power such a weird car? The answer is obvious. SEAT is rumored to make a Cupra version of the Arona, the T-Cross' model. It's supposed to have a 2-liter turbo, just like the Polo GTI. Using the same system over and over is how the German giant makes its money.

200 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque would be sent to the front wheels and only the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG. It's perfect because, without AWD, they can't make an R version like with the T-Roc.
